Disney has begun issuing severance packages to employees laid off in the company's latest restructuring in the United States last week, the first significant job cuts overseen by new CEO Josh D'Amaro, according to Business Insider and accounts from affected staff. The Disney payouts, which vary based on an employee's level and years of service, are being rolled out as part of D'Amaro's effort to reshape the business following a recent unification of its enterprise marketing and brand teams.

For context, the layoffs mark the first major workforce move since D'Amaro replaced long-serving chief executive Bob Iger in March. In a memo to staff announcing the cuts, D'Amaro stressed that those losing their jobs had 'done meaningful work here and care deeply about this company,' insisting the decisions were not a verdict on their performance or on Disney's overall health. The company's parks division is widely viewed as heading into another strong year, but management is wrestling with how to drive streaming profitability while propping up its traditional television operations in a market still haemorrhaging cable subscribers.

Severance and Benefits for Laid-Off Disney Employees

The severance structure itself comes from Disney's employee handbook, which Business Insider reviewed and then cross-checked with four staffers who were let go this week. Those employees said the formula outlined in the handbook matched what they received in their exit paperwork, though the precise calculations for each role and tenure bracket were not disclosed publicly.

Several of the laid-off workers also told Business Insider they were granted a prorated bonus, payment for unused vacation days, and continued health insurance for several months after their final day on the job. That package, while limited in duration, can make a material difference for US employees abruptly losing coverage in the middle of the year. A Disney spokesperson declined to comment on any of the severance details when contacted.

The offers are not uniform across the media sector, and it is here that the Disney numbers start to look less like a simple exercise in corporate housekeeping and more like a strategic statement to a jittery workforce. Paramount, for instance, recently told hybrid employees who refused to return to in-person work that they would receive two weeks' pay for each year of service, according to two people familiar with that package. For long-tenured staff, that could add up to months of additional salary.

The Washington Post took a different approach in its own round of job cuts. Staff laid off on 4 February remained on the payroll until 10 April, effectively cushioning the blow with an extended runway. They were also given four weeks of base pay, with an extra two weeks for each year of service beyond three years, capped at 45 weeks.

By comparison, NBCUniversal opted for a flat offer in its return-to-office push last autumn, regardless of rank or tenure: eight weeks of pay and three months of continued health coverage for those who refused to come back in person.

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Disney Severance Under Josh D'Amaro Puts Focus On Corporate Priorities

Against that backdrop, Disney's severance offer tells its own story about where the company wants to be seen on the spectrum between cost-cutting and corporate responsibility. It is not throwing around nearly a year's worth of pay as the Washington Post did for its longest-serving staff, but it is also not adopting the one-size-fits-all bargain NBCUniversal used to clear resistance to office returns.

Instead, Disney is leaning on a more graduated formula in which level and tenure both matter, at least according to the handbook and the four workers who spoke to Business Insider. For senior staff and those with long service, that likely translates into a noticeably higher payout than junior or newer colleagues, though the article does not provide specific thresholds or maximums.

Nothing has been independently confirmed beyond those internal guidelines and the four employees' accounts, so the exact scale of the severance programme should still be treated with caution.

In his memo, D'Amaro tried to thread the needle between acknowledging the disruption and signalling that Disney, as a business, is not in crisis. 'These decisions are not a reflection of their contributions, or of the overall strength of the company,' he told employees. The message is a familiar one in corporate America, but it lands differently at a brand that trades as heavily on its image as on its earnings.

Investors, for now, appear relatively unfazed. Disney shares rose 0.4 per cent on Wednesday, following a 1.4 per cent climb on Tuesday, moving largely in line with broader US markets. The modest uptick suggests Wall Street views the layoffs and associated severance costs as part of a wider effort to tidy up the balance sheet and reconfigure operations rather than a sign of deeper distress.