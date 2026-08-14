Forbes editor Randall Lane was fired after the publication discovered that he had accepted an undisclosed payment of approximately $6 million (about £4 million) from the founder of a company involved in producing its wealth adviser rankings.

Lane, 58, received the money from RJ Shook, founder of Shook Research, which has partnered with Forbes since 2016. Lane reportedly considered the payment a personal gift recognising years of informal advice he had given Shook. However, he never disclosed the money to Forbes. The revelation has raised questions about conflicts of interest and editorial independence.

Who Is Randall Lane?

Lane was one of the most influential editorial figures at Forbes and helped develop several of its best-known franchises.

He started at Forbes as a fact-checker before becoming a reporter and Washington bureau chief. After working elsewhere in business journalism, he returned in 2011 as the magazine's editor.

Lane created the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, which expanded into international editions, summits and digital content. He became chief content officer in 2017, overseeing editorial operations across print, digital and international platforms.

He previously worked as an editor-at-large at Newsweek and The Daily Beast and founded publications including Trader Monthly and Dealmaker. He also wrote The Zeroes, a book examining Wall Street culture.

Executive editor Kerry Lauerman is now overseeing Forbes' editorial operations while the company considers permanent leadership.

The scandal now places Forbes' editorial safeguards and global business partnerships under renewed public scrutiny.

Why Forbes Dismissed Lane

The payment was reportedly made after Shook sold a majority stake in Shook Research to private equity firm PPC Enterprises in August 2025. PPC discovered details of the transaction while reviewing company emails following its investment. Shook Research's new management then alerted Forbes.

When confronted in July 2026, Lane confirmed that he had received the money. Forbes subsequently dismissed him, ending his nearly 16-year association with the company. Lane accepted responsibility and described his failure to disclose the gift as a serious error of judgement.

Forbes said it examined the undisclosed conflict after learning about it and immediately took appropriate action.

RJ Shook and Shook Research

RJ Shook and his wife, Elisabeth, founded Shook Research, a company specialising in the evaluation of financial advisers and wealth-management firms. Its research underpins Forbes lists including Top Wealth Advisers, Best-in-State Wealth Advisers and Top Women Wealth Advisers.

RJ and Elisabeth Shook stepped away from the company in June 2026. Shook Research said the payment was personal and did not involve its methodology or adviser evaluations.

Did the Payment Affect Forbes Rankings?

There is no reported evidence that Lane altered a ranking, obtained a position for an adviser or interfered with Shook Research's assessment process. Nevertheless, the payment created the appearance of a conflict because Forbes' top editor personally benefited from the founder of an established business partner.

Forbes' standards prohibit journalists from accepting compensation, privileges or favours from people and organisations connected to its coverage. Staff must also disclose relationships that could compromise, or appear to compromise, their independence.

Who Is Running Forbes Now?

Forbes announced Lane's immediate departure on 23 July without initially explaining the circumstances. Executive editor Kerry Lauerman has stepped in to manage Forbes' newsroom while the company decides on a permanent successor.

The scandal now leaves Forbes facing a larger question: how did a multimillion-dollar payment involving the founder of one of its rankings partners remain undisclosed until new ownership discovered it?