Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand As Ever is facing questions over its use of artificial intelligence after the Daily Mail reported detecting an AI watermark on artwork featured on its £115 advent calendar.

The outlet said Google's SynthID checker identified the illustration, which reportedly depicts the Sussexes' Montecito mansion, as AI-generated. The findings have renewed scrutiny of the brand's promotional imagery, particularly given Meghan's previous remarks about the potential harms of the technology.

AI Detection Tests Raise Questions Over Festive Artwork

As Ever shared a post on Instagram with the caption '24 days of handcrafted chocolates, inspired by our signature spreads and Meghan's Montecito home and garden.' The illustration reportedly depicts the Sussexes' California home at dusk, adorned with festive lights and greenery.

According to the Daily Mail, an analysis of the artwork detected a SynthID watermark, an invisible digital marker developed by Google to help identify AI-generated or altered content and promote transparency around its use. The watermark is designed to remain detectable despite common image modifications, including resizing, colour adjustments and compression. However, Google acknowledges that extensive alterations may prevent the watermark from being detected.

The image was submitted to Google's SynthID Detector, which returned the following result: 'This media was made or edited with OpenAI. Please note that this media may have been edited further since then.'

As Ever's Reported AI Use Comes Under Scrutiny

The calendar is not the first As Ever product to attract attention over its promotional imagery. According to the outlet, earlier this year, Instagram also reportedly labelled several of the brand's posts as 'modified by AI'.

There is no suggestion that the Duchess of Sussex or her As Ever team deliberately sought to bypass Instagram's AI labelling system. Regardless, Meta encourages users to disclose their use of artificial intelligence to promote transparency and trust.

Meghan's Previous AI Remarks Resurface

Meghan has previously voiced concerns about the potential harms of artificial intelligence. She and Prince Harry accused AI companies of 'enabling the worst in humans' in August 2025, while Meghan warned in a speech in May this year that the technology was 'accelerating and amplifying' online harm.

In a 2025 interview with Bloomberg's Emily Chang, Meghan also said AI was not part of her daily routine, explaining, 'I am a little bit vintage in many ways. It's not something that is part of my day-to-day.'

Designer Offers Perspective on AI and Creative Work

Award-winning graphic designer Chris Koehler told the outlet that such a commission could cost up to £7,600 ($10,000). He argued that the expense would be relatively modest for a company like As Ever but could offer an illustrator financial security and professional exposure.

Koehler described the brand's reported use of generative AI as 'deeply disappointing', citing his concerns about the technology's impact on the entertainment industry. He also criticised a broader trend towards 'dehumanising art and treating it all as content to pad the bottom line.' Removing artists from the process, he argued, reduces their work to 'another soulless commodity'.

The Daily Mail reported that representatives for the Duchess of Sussex declined to comment. The publication also said that multiple requests for comment sent to As Ever's communications team received no response.