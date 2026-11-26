Anthropic's seven co-founders have cashed in nearly $2 billion (£1.53 billion) through the artificial intelligence company's blockbuster stock market debut, just as its shares face pressure and investors confront a staggering $900.9 billion (£687.73 billion) in contractual infrastructure commitments.

The scale of the figures is striking. The founders, including chief executive Dario Amodei and his sister Daniela, each sold 3,378,378 shares at the $83 (£63.30) IPO price, generating approximately $1.96 billion (£1.50 billion) in gross proceeds combined. The other sellers were Tom Brown, Jack Clark, Jared Kaplan, Sam McCandlish and Christopher Olah.

🚨Anthropic SEC filings reveal all 7 co-founders SOLD 3,378,378 shares each at $83 (~$2 billion total) on IPO day



synchronized cashout pic.twitter.com/Olz00FpNwr — NIK (@ns123abc) November 24, 2026

Dario and Daniela Amodei each raised approximately $280.4 million (£214.05 million) before underwriting costs. Anthropic raised far more from the offering, selling more than 956 million shares.

The timing has sharpened scrutiny of Anthropic's finances. Its shares closed at $82.79 (£63.14) on 25 November, below the $83 (£63.30) IPO price and around 15% beneath their first-day closing level of $97.17 (£74.18).

A $900.9B Infrastructure Bill Looms

The prospectus reveals the extraordinary scale of the company's future commitments. Anthropic disclosed approximately $900.9 billion (£687.73 billion) in aggregate contractual obligations, most of them tied to computing capacity, equipment and infrastructure.

Around $451.6 billion (£344.75 billion) is expected to fall due before the end of 2030, while approximately $70.7 billion (£53.97 billion) is due within the 12 months following 30 September 2026.

Among the largest arrangements are a $161.2 billion (£123.06 billion) equipment-leasing commitment with Broadcom connected to access to TPU-based computing capacity, at least $121.3 billion (£92.60 billion) for Google cloud hosting, and at least $110 billion (£83.97 billion) for Amazon services. Anthropic also disclosed a commitment of at least $47.2 billion (£36.03 billion), potentially rising to $49.2 billion (£37.56 billion), under its Microsoft agreement.

A separate deal with SpaceX.AI could reach $120.5 billion (£91.99 billion) for NVIDIA GPU computing capacity. Other substantial arrangements include up to $44.6 billion (£34.05 billion) with Nscale and approximately $41.3 billion (£31.53 billion) with Lambda.

These figures do not represent one bill arriving tomorrow. They span years, and some agreements contain conditions, termination rights or payments linked to capacity being delivered. Anthropic also disclosed additional infrastructure arrangements without fixed dollar commitments that are excluded from the $900.9 billion (£687.73 billion) total.

The Loss Figure Behind the AI Boom

Anthropic reported a GAAP net loss of approximately $104 billion (£79.39 billion) for the nine months ended 30 September 2026. However, about $94.3 billion (£71.99 billion) of that figure came from non-cash fair-value changes involving convertible notes, derivative liabilities and other financing instruments. Its operating loss was approximately $1.26 billion (£961.86 million).

The company reported $95.6 billion (£72.98 billion) in cash and cash equivalents and $36.3 billion (£27.71 billion) in short-term investments as of September. It also had access to a $14.8 billion (£11.30 billion) credit facility.

The prospectus says its available resources, expected revenue and credit access should cover working capital and other needs for at least 12 months from the filing date.

Founders Retain Significant Influence

The founders' share sales have not stripped them of control. A special Class F share held by Founder LLC carries 50.1% of voting power on general shareholder matters. Separately, Anthropic's Long-Term Benefit Trust holds a Class T share with powers over the appointment and removal of Class T directors.

All seven founders have also pledged 80% of their personal Anthropic equity to philanthropy. The disclosed IPO sales do not, by themselves, establish that the pledge has been breached.

For investors, the central question is whether Anthropic's growth and future revenue can justify commitments on a scale rarely seen in the technology industry. Its IPO has delivered a huge payday for early shareholders, but the prospectus makes clear that the company's next challenge is financing an extraordinarily expensive AI race.