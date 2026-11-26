The US Treasury Department's chief information officer is facing criticism after his AI-assisted video game project received numerous updates while a federal financial crime watchdog was responding to a cybersecurity breach.

Sam Corcos, who joined the Treasury Department in 2025 as a special adviser representing the Elon Musk-backed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has been developing a strategy game called Legatum, modelled after the popular Civilization franchise.

His public GitHub repository received numerous updates in the days surrounding the disclosure of a cybersecurity incident at the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), a bureau of the Treasury Department.

The timing of those updates has prompted questions about the senior government official's priorities.

However, publicly available development records do not establish how much time Corcos personally spent working on the game during official working hours or whether the project interfered with his government responsibilities.

Treasury Tech Chief's AI Agents Were Adding Music as FinCEN Dealt With Cybersecurity Breach

Catherine Rampell, economics editor at The Bulwark, drew attention to Corcos' activities in a social media post, questioning the timing of the game's development.

'As I type this, his Claude code is literally adding theme music,' Rampell wrote.

Legatum's development records show numerous updates involving music, map generation, graphics and gameplay mechanics.

The Treasury CIO appears to have spent the past three days vibecoding a Civilization game clone instead of working on this major Treasury database cyber breach. As I type this, his Claude code is literally adding theme music — Catherine Rampell (@crampell.bsky.social) 2026-11-25T02:35:03.344Z

According to a report by 404 Media on Wednesday, 25 November 2026, some of those updates followed direct feedback from Corcos to his AI coding agents.

The game takes inspiration from Civilization VI, allowing players to establish cities, research technologies, form alliances and wage wars against rival empires.

Corcos' GitHub documentation states that much of the game was developed using AI coding agents, including Anthropic's Claude and OpenAI's Codex, while its two-dimensional artwork was generated using AI.

The development method, commonly known as vibecoding, involves instructing AI tools to generate and modify software through natural-language prompts.

Financial Crime Watchdog Takes Systems Offline and Extends Reporting Deadlines

On Tuesday, 24 November, FinCEN disclosed that it was investigating a cybersecurity incident involving unauthorised access to a limited portion of its systems, some of which were taken offline as a precaution.

The bureau collects financial intelligence to combat money laundering, terrorism financing and other illicit financial activities.

Among the reported service disruptions was an automated filing system that allows financial institutions to submit multiple reports simultaneously, including suspicious activity reports.

Although FinCEN's main electronic filing website remained operational, the agency warned that certain services could be temporarily unavailable.

FinCEN extended reporting deadlines for eligible filers with submissions originally due between 18 November and 29 December to 30 December 2026.

Reuters reported on 25 November that the Treasury Department was working with the FBI, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and external forensic investigators.

Authorities have not publicly identified those responsible for the intrusion or confirmed whether confidential financial information was stolen.

Corcos Says 'The Computers Are Doing It on Their Own'

Responding to criticism on X, Corcos said that 'the computers are doing it on their own', explaining that AI agents were carrying out much of the game's development independently.

Just a heads up, @ATabarrok the computers are doing it on their own. Mostly Opus 5.5 orchestrating a bunch of iterative loops. — Sam Corcos (@SamCorcos) November 25, 2026

In another response, Corcos praised the technology's ability to complete substantial amounts of work following a brief voice recording from his phone.

Criticism also reached Legatum's GitHub issue tracker, where users questioned whether Corcos should be concentrating on the Treasury's cybersecurity problems.

Correcting the record:



1. It's built by autonomous SI agents that plan, write, test and merge code on their own at all hours of the day. While I am at work, it runs on my home computer. The GitHub activity is agents committing, not me at a keyboard.



2. This is a side project… https://t.co/F4K3GikZUr — Sam Corcos (@SamCorcos) November 25, 2026

A discussion criticising his priorities was subsequently closed as off-topic, accompanied by a response that was itself generated by Claude Code.