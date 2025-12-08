Social media exploded overnight after rapper 6ix9ine claimed during a viral livestream that he had slept with Ayesha Curry, the wife of NBA star Stephen Curry. The unexpected revelation surfaced during a chaotic truth or dare session with streamers N3on and Adin Ross, where the rapper alleged he had a hidden relationship with Ayesha and shocked the hosts by showing what he described as photos and videos of their encounters. The moment ignited immediate controversy and intense speculation across the internet.

6ix9ine Names Ayesha Curry During Viral Stream

The livestream unfolded when 6ix9ine was asked to name the most famous woman he had been intimate with. Without hesitation, he responded by claiming he had slept with Ayesha Curry. His answer sent the stream into disarray, with viewers flooding the chat as the clip circulated rapidly across social media platforms.

6ix9ine went further by alleging that the encounters happened more than once. He said he had multiple files because the supposed meetings were not isolated incidents. The allegation drew millions of views within hours and propelled searches related to 6ix9ine, Ayesha Curry and hidden relationship claims.

Rapper Shows 'Files' and Streamers React in Shock

During the broadcast, 6ix9ine showed photos and videos to the streamers, though the material was not shown on camera to the public. N3on and Adin Ross appeared visibly stunned, describing what they saw off-screen as evidence that intensified the moment's drama.

The rapper also claimed that he and Ayesha had supposedly considered going public at one point after she and Stephen Curry allegedly experienced a serious disagreement. The claim added another layer of intrigue and prompted further discussion online, though no party involved has confirmed the details presented during the broadcast.

Social Media Frenzy Fuels Speculation

The clip spread across X, TikTok and Instagram within minutes, triggering widespread commentary and debate. Searches for keywords such as 6ix9ine, Ayesha Curry hidden relationship and NBA scandal spiked as users dissected the footage and reacted to the claims.

Many online viewers questioned the authenticity of the files shown to the streamers, while others speculated about the timeline and circumstances surrounding the alleged encounters. The combination of celebrity scandal, livestream culture and unverified claims created a digital storm that continued to escalate throughout the day.

Mystery 'Former Warrior' Sparks NBA Fan Guessing Game

Adding to the headlines, 6ix9ine alleged that a former Golden State Warrior, now playing for the Dallas Mavericks, had also been pursuing Ayesha Curry. He did not identify the player, but his description left fans with limited possibilities, leading to a new wave of speculation and trending discussions across sports forums and social media threads.

This aspect of the livestream generated significant traction among NBA fans, who began sharing their own theories and timelines as they attempted to match the details with known player movements.

Curry Marriage in Spotlight as Silence Continues

Although Ayesha and Stephen Curry are known for maintaining a positive and long-standing public image, this is not the first time they are at the centre of speculation, with previous rumours emerging after fans noticed that Ayesha did not follow Steph on TikTok.

As of writing, the couple has not issued any statement on the claims made during the livestream. Their silence has contributed to ongoing speculation, with many awaiting clarification or a formal response.

There is also no independent verification that has emerged to support the allegations made by 6ix9ine, and the claims remain uncorroborated. The story continues to dominate online discussions as users track developments and await updates from the parties involved.