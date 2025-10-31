Millions of YouTube TV subscribers across the United States woke up to find ESPN, ABC and other Disney-owned networks abruptly removed from their screens after contract negotiations between Google and Disney broke down.

The sudden blackout, which began at midnight on 31 October, has triggered widespread anger among sports fans who now face the prospect of missing major live matches and weekend events.

The carriage deal between the two media giants expired without renewal, resulting in the immediate removal of Disney-owned networks from YouTube TV. The affected channels include ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, FX, Freeform, National Geographic and the Disney Channel, among others.

The blackout impacts more than 10 million YouTube TV subscribers, many of whom depend on the service for live sports coverage and entertainment programming.

Disney, which owns ABC and ESPN, said it had been negotiating in good faith and sought fair compensation for its content.

The company added that its networks represent some of the most-watched programming in live television and that its proposed terms were consistent with industry standards.

YouTube TV offers credit as subscribers lash out

YouTube TV blamed Disney for demanding 'unreasonable terms' that would raise subscription costs and offered affected users a $20 (£15.20) credit while negotiations continue.

As reported by Deadline, YouTube TV said Disney's demands would significantly increase prices for its users. The service said its goal was to keep the base plan affordable and maintain value for members.

Angry subscribers flooded social media demanding refunds and threatening to cancel their subscriptions.

Many complained that the sudden removal of ESPN and ABC disrupted scheduled college football and NBA games, calling the timing just before a packed sports weekend 'the worst possible moment'.

Sports fans left without coverage

The blackout is a significant blow for sports enthusiasts, as ESPN and ABC broadcast live coverage of the NFL, NBA and major college football games. Viewers have already missed portions of college fixtures such as the Florida–Georgia and Notre Dame–Pitt matchups, which aired on ESPN networks.

As reported by CNBC, YouTube TV's subscriber base exceeds 10 million, with many turning to alternative platforms after the blackout.

Analysts note that this disruption arrives during one of the busiest periods of the sporting calendar, when millions tune in to live football and basketball each weekend.

The loss of ESPN also impacts upcoming events such as Monday Night Football and several early-season NBA broadcasts.

Disney's stance and industry reaction

Disney said it had offered YouTube TV the same terms as other distributors and that the platform's refusal to agree had penalised consumers.

It noted that its content remains available through other carriers and services such as Hulu + Live TV and the ESPN app.

Analysts view the dispute as part of a wider struggle between content owners and distributors amid rising carriage fees.

They warn that prolonged blackouts could drive subscribers away from YouTube TV, which charges $82.99 (£63.08) per month and relies heavily on live sports to stand out from rivals like Netflix and Disney+.

Streaming war intensifies

The blackout highlights a growing battle between technology-driven distributors like Google and legacy media companies such as Disney. As more households shift from traditional cable to online live TV services, negotiations over carriage fees have become increasingly contentious.

Both companies have indicated they are open to resuming talks, though no timeline has been announced.

For now, millions of subscribers remain without ESPN, Disney and ABC, a loss that underscores the escalating competition and complexity of modern streaming television.