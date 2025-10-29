He has fought legends, presidents and poverty itself, and now Filipino boxing hero Manny Pacquiao is stepping into the streaming ring.

The eight-division world champion, former senator and presidential hopeful has shocked fans by joining Netflix's blockbuster reality competition Physical: Asia, described as a nation-versus-nation Olympics of strength.

The regional spin-off of Korea's hit show Physical: 100 premiered globally on 28 October, featuring 48 contestants from eight countries battling through punishing endurance and power challenges.

Pacquiao, 45, leads Team Philippines, which Netflix calls a symbol of prestige and pride. For millions of viewers across Asia, the People's Champion is now a streaming sensation.

From World Titles to the World Stage

Netflix Korea producer Jang Ho-gi says the new series mixes athletic competition with national pride. 'What's different in this season is the sense of pride that comes from representing one's country. It's much stronger than I imagined,' he told reporters in Seoul.

Each six-person team is captained by a sports star: Australia's Robert Whittaker, Korea's Yun Sung-bin, Japan's Yushin Okami, and the Philippines' own Manny Pacquiao.

Pacquiao said he needed little persuasion. 'I've followed the show for a long time. When the producer reached out, I immediately said yes. I wanted to show what I can still do physically and represent my country with honour,' he said.

The production recreates a grand arena modelled on Korea's Gyeongbok Palace, complete with traditional drums and dramatic lighting. Viewers have compared it to 'the Olympics meeting Squid Game'.

Who Is Manny Pacquiao?

Born in General Santos City, Pacquiao rose from street poverty to become one of boxing's most decorated fighters.

Over a 26-year career he captured titles in eight weight divisions, a feat unmatched in boxing history. His record stands at 63 wins, 8 losses and 2 draws, including 39 knockouts.

He fought icons such as Juan Manuel Marquez, Miguel Cotto and Floyd Mayweather, whose 2015 super-fight remains the highest-grossing pay-per-view in history, generating more than £300 million.

After retiring, Pacquiao served as a Philippine senator from 2016 to 2022 and ran for president, finishing third. Following the election he said he was 'done with politics' and would focus on sport and community projects.

Manny Pacquiao's Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Pacquiao's fortune is estimated at $220 million (£180 million). During his boxing career he earned more than $535 million (£440 million) in prize money, including $130 million (£106 million) from the Mayweather bout alone.

Outside the ring he has built a sprawling business empire under MP Promotions, with interests in property, agriculture, coffee chains, gyms, retail and cryptocurrency.

He launched his own digital token, the PAC Coin, and founded the Pacquiao Centre of Excellence, a boxing academy that also provides education for young athletes.

He has endorsed global brands including Nike, Nestlé, ANTA, Hennessy and HP, and licensed his name for sportswear and merchandise worldwide.

What Convinced Him to Join Physical: Asia

Producer Jang Ho-gi said Pacquiao's participation followed a personal meeting at his home in the Philippines. The production team dined with the Pacquiao family and outlined plans for a regional version of Physical.

'He said yes on the spot,' Jang revealed. 'He wanted to represent the Philippines and inspire athletes across Asia.'

Pacquiao later explained that Physical: Asia gave him a chance to reconnect with his fans. 'This is about showing heart, strength and teamwork. It is about national pride,' he said.

With his mix of humility, charisma and champion's grit, Manny Pacquiao is once again proving that he can dominate any arena — whether inside the boxing ring or on Netflix.