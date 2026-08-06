Music mogul and record executive Sean P. Diddy Combs has experienced yet another volatile adjustment to his federal sentence timeline, bouncing back and forth following a reported physical altercation inside a New Jersey correctional facility.

Combs, who is currently serving a 50-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Fort Dix after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, found his official release date shifted to 24 January 2028, only to be pushed back again to 20 February 2028 following internal reviews.

The administrative turbulence arrived directly on the heels of a prison brawl at Fort Dixwhere Combs allegedly took matters into his own hands after trading heated words and punches with a fellow inmate, landing him temporarily in the Special Housing Unit (SHU), commonly known as solitary confinement.

Bureau of Prisons Timeline Adjustments and Disciplinary Scrutiny

Federal Bureau of Prisons databases indicate that such administrative adjustments often reflect ongoing recalculations under federal guidelines, though institutional authorities decline to comment on specific disciplinary penalties.

According to TMZ, the brawl landed Combs in solitary confinement, and the change in his release date from February to January, then back again, occurred soon after.

Combs had been tried on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He was only found guilty of the transport to engage in prostitution charges and acquitted of all others. Since he was sentenced to 4 years and 2 months in prison on 3 October, 2025, Combs has been imprisoned in the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, New York, but was then transferred to the FCI (Federal Correctional Institution) Fort Dix in New Jersey later that month.

The FCI stated, 'We are not at liberty to disclose or provide internal information pertaining to any inmate in our custody. Such information would not be available for the public domain.'

Initially sentenced by US District Judge Arun Subramanian in October 2025 with 14 months credited as time served, Combs faced an initial release target in mid-2028. Over subsequent months, administrative recalculations, driven by factors such as program credits and policy adjustments under federal guidelines, altered his projected exit multiple times.

Read more Sean 'Diddy' Combs Seeks Legal Fees From Woman Who Sued Him and Son Over Yacht Assault Allegations Sean 'Diddy' Combs Seeks Legal Fees From Woman Who Sued Him and Son Over Yacht Assault Allegations

Diddy's History of Abuse

Combs' release from prison had been constantly altered since his arrest. His previous release dates were April 15, 2028, 25 April 2028 and 4 June 2028, following his initial release date on 8 May 2028. No reason has been given by Comb's representatives or FCI Fort Dix for these changes.

Combs had several legal issues dating back since 1997, including multiple instances of assault and bribery, with one incident in Times Square implicating him of illegal weapons possession. He was arrested on 16 September 2024 after he faced several allegations of assault and sexual misconduct against multiple parties, one of which included his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

At multiple points, Combs' defence attorneys requested bail, which was denied by judges Andrew L. Carter Jr. and Arun Subramanian. Both Carter Jr. and Subramanian cited dangers to others and Combs' history of abuse as reasons for denying him bail.

Officials at FCI Fort Dix have declined to comment on specific internal disciplinary measures, emphasising that inmate tracking details remain restricted from public domains.

'Bad Boy Records' and Celebrities

Combs, who had previously launched clothing brand, his own label named 'Bad Boy Records', and won three Grammy Awards, has been the subject of controversy due to the lightness of his prison sentence. Celebrities such as Aubrey O'Day, Rosie O'Donnell, and Christina Ricci spoke out against the verdict.

O'Day writes, 'It is heartbreaking to witness how many lives have been impacted by their experiences with Sean Combs—only for those stories to fall short in the eyes of a judge.'

Combs had also asked US President Donald Trump for a presidential pardon. Trump was 'seriously considering it', but also expressed hesitation on the matter due to Combs' statements towards his time in politics.

'I didn't know him well, but when I ran for office he was very hostile.' Trump recalled in an interview with USA Today last year.

'You know, like you, we're human beings and we don't like to have things cloud our judgement, right? But when you knew someone and you were fine and then you run for office and he made some terrible statements... so I don't know... it makes it more difficult to do.'

It is unclear whether Combs is still in solitary confinement after the brawl. His representatives have yet to comment on the incident.

As federal authorities maintain tight oversight following his stint in solitary confinement, the volatile shifts in his release schedule highlight the unpredictable nature of high-profile federal custody.