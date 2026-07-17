Sean 'Diddy' Combs has sold the Miami mansion where he hosted his famous White Parties for $55 million. The major property transaction occurred while the 56-year-old music mogul serves his sentence in a federal prison cell in New Jersey.

The news came after public property records detailed the sale of the residence at 1 West Star Island, an estate the rapper purchased nearly four years ago for $35 million from Gloria and Emilio Estefan. According to reports published by The Real Deal, he offloaded the waterfront home for about $20 million more than he originally paid. The buyer is JFStar LLC, a Newport News-based company led by John A. Franklin of Virginia Beach.

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Sean Combs Sells Famous Miami Party Mansion

The expansive property sits inside an exclusive, man-made gated community nestled within Biscayne Bay, Miami Beach. Spanning 8,000 square feet across two stories, the residence features six bedrooms and eight-and-a-half bathrooms.

The 1.3-acre lot also boasts 240 feet of waterfrontage, alongside a pool, a spa, a dock, and a dedicated guest house. Star Island itself is famously known for being one of the most expensive zip codes in the United States, and the exclusive enclave features exactly 30 ultra-luxurious waterfront properties owned by the rich and famous.

Beyond the Estefans, a number of celebrities have lived on Star Island over the years. High-profile residents of the exclusive neighbourhood have included Jennifer Lopez, Shaquille O'Neal, Rosie O'Donnell, Don Johnson, Enrique Iglesias, Phillip Frost, Lisa Hochstein, and Rick Ross.

Legacy Of Star Island White Party Events

This specific address was one of the prime locations where Diddy hosted his star-studded summer affairs between 1998 and 2009. Guests attending the gatherings were strictly required to wear all white, drawing numerous celebrity attendees like Jay-Z, Paris Hilton, and Leonardo DiCaprio.

While the annual events are most famously associated with the Hamptons in New York, a 2001 themed party on the island featured the 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker bringing out a plexiglass box of live penguins. Later, these glamorous parties resulted in various lawsuits for the rapper. Claimants alleged that the properties were also the sites of forced labour, sexual abuse, and coercion.

Diddy has consistently maintained his innocence and has staunchly denied all wrongdoing regarding these legal allegations. Meanwhile, property records show that he still owns his main estate right next door at 2 Star Island Drive, even after cashing out of the neighbouring waterfront plot.

Rapper Continues Serving Federal Prison Sentence Now

The high-profile real estate sale took place while the father of eight continues to serve his 50-month sentence behind bars. He is currently incarcerated at FCI Fort Dix, which is a low-security federal prison located in New Hanover Township, New Jersey.

The music mogul was found guilty of two counts of violating the federal Mann Act, a law which prohibits transporting individuals across state lines for the purpose of prostitution. Alongside the prison term, a judge handed down a $500,000 fine and sentenced him to serve five years of supervised release. Diddy is officially scheduled to be released from prison on February 8, 2028.