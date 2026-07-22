Sean 'Diddy' Combs has asked a California court to order a woman who accused him and his son, Christian 'King' Combs, of sexual assault aboard a yacht to pay his legal costs, arguing the claims against him should never have proceeded because the court lacks personal jurisdiction.

The request forms part of a July 2026 sanctions motion in which Combs argues the amended lawsuit failed to correct legal deficiencies previously identified by the court.

Both Sean and Christian Combs deny the allegations.

For context, the dispute stems from a civil lawsuit filed in April 2024 by Grace O'Marcaigh, a former yacht steward, who alleged she was sexually assaulted by Christian Combs in 2022 while working aboard a chartered vessel. She further claimed that Sean Combs, who had chartered the yacht, bore legal responsibility for what happened. Both men have denied the allegations.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Seeks Sanctions and Legal Fees

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In the latest court filing, Combs' legal team argues that O'Marcaigh's amended complaint failed to address a central issue already identified by the court, namely whether California has jurisdiction over him.

According to the filing, the revised lawsuit merely 'repackaged the same jurisdictional arguments' that had previously been rejected.

Combs is now asking the judge to impose sanctions on O'Marcaigh and her lawyers, including covering the costs he incurred defending what he describes as a 'frivolous' case.

Combs argues the court has already determined that it lacks personal jurisdiction over him and that continuing to litigate the claims has unnecessarily increased his legal costs. The court has already ruled it lacks personal jurisdiction over him, yet he continues to face legal expenses responding to claims that, in his view, should have been dismissed outright.

The filing states that Combs has continued to incur legal expenses defending claims that, according to his lawyers, should have been dismissed. His lawyers suggest the continued litigation is forcing unnecessary costs on a defendant who, they say, should not even be in the case at this stage. It is a procedural fight, but one with financial consequences.

Yacht Assault Allegations and Legal Pushback

Grace O'Marcaigh filed the civil lawsuit in April 2024, alleging she was sexually assaulted by Christian Combs while working as a steward aboard a chartered yacht in 2022. The complaint also seeks to hold Sean Combs legally responsible because he chartered the vessel.

Her claim centres on an alleged assault by Christian Combs, who was 28 at the time, during the yacht trip. The lawsuit also sought to hold Sean Combs accountable, arguing that his role in chartering the vessel and overseeing the environment contributed to the alleged incident.

At the time the lawsuit surfaced, a lawyer for Sean Combs said they had learned about the allegations through media reports and dismissed them as 'manufactured lies.' That position has not shifted. Both Sean and Christian Combs have denied the allegations. No findings have been made on the underlying claims.

O'Marcaigh's legal team, however, is pushing back against the latest attempt to sanction them. In a letter attached to the court filing, her lawyers argue that the amended complaint does, in fact, establish sufficient ties between Combs and California, pointing to the yacht charter at the centre of the case. They also note that the court permitted them to amend the complaint, which they say undercuts the argument that their actions are sanctionable.

The parties disagree over whether the amended complaint establishes sufficient legal grounds for the case against Sean Combs to continue in California. One side frames the case as abusive and baseless, the other as a legitimate claim still being properly argued. The court will ultimately decide which interpretation holds.

Christian Combs' Response and Online Reaction

Christian Combs has largely avoided detailed public comment on the allegations. His only notable response came in March 2024, when he posted a brief message on Snapchat reading 'Stop with the cap,' a slang phrase commonly used to accuse someone of lying.

That short statement has circulated widely on social media, particularly as the case continues to generate periodic updates. On platforms such as X and Reddit, reactions remain sharply divided.

Some users question the credibility of the claims and echo the defence's stance that the lawsuit is overreaching, while others argue that the seriousness of the allegations warrants full legal scrutiny regardless of jurisdictional disputes.

Discussion on social media remains divided, with users debating both the legal arguments and the underlying allegations. Bits of legal jargon get mixed with blunt opinions, and not always in a way that reflects what is actually happening in court. Still, the case continues to trend whenever a new filing emerges, suggesting public interest has not faded.

What complicates matters further is the procedural nature of the current dispute. This is not yet about determining whether the alleged assault occurred, but whether the case against Sean Combs should proceed in California at all. Legal experts often distinguish procedural disputes from the underlying allegations, although that distinction is not always reflected in online discussion.

For now, the court must decide whether O'Marcaigh's amended complaint crosses the threshold required to keep Combs in the case, or whether his request for sanctions has merit. If the judge sides with Combs, O'Marcaigh and her legal team could face financial penalties. If not, the litigation moves forward, and the underlying allegations remain in play.

The judge will now decide whether O'Marcaigh's amended complaint establishes sufficient grounds for the case against Sean Combs to proceed in California and whether sanctions are appropriate. That decision will address procedural issues only and will not determine whether the underlying allegations are true.