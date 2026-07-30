The incarcerated former rapper, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, has had his projected federal prison release date moved up again to January 24, 2028. The release date from the Federal Bureau of Prisons is a month earlier than his previous release date of February 23, 2028. The reasons for the repeated timeline adjustments remain undisclosed by prison authorities.

The convicted sex offender was due to serve over four years in prison due to prostitution charges in October; however, this new release date could see him be released earlier.

Combs, 56 years old, is currently in prison after a 50-month sentence in October over two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was convicted by a jury in a high-profile trial in 2025 but avoided being found guilty of more serious charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking.

Multiple Changes to Diddy's Release Date

Multiple decisions have moved his release date forward to April 25, 2028, then to April 15, 2028, then to February 23, 2028, and now to January 24, 2028, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons' website. It's been unclear as to why the release date has been moved so many times.

This new release date comes as a relief for Diddy, who was recently forced to go into solitary confinement at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, where he's serving his sentence. He is believed to be in solitary confinement after getting involved in a prison brawl. Prison guards were forced to intervene and separate the two men, according to insiders.

Read more Diddy Reportedly Sent To Solitary Confinement After Alleged Fort DIX Fight With Inmate Who 'Dissed' Him Diddy Reportedly Sent To Solitary Confinement After Alleged Fort DIX Fight With Inmate Who 'Dissed' Him

The prison released a statement, 'For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not release information regarding the conditions of confinement for any inmate, including housing assignments, nor do we discuss whether a particular inmate is the subject of allegations, investigations, or sanctions.'

His anticipated release was previously moved from an expected date in June 2028 up to April 2028 (which included earlier dates of April 25 and April 15), then to February 23, 2028, and now to late January 2028.

It's unclear why P Diddy's release date has been moved up several times, as the Federal Bureau of Prisons website and official records don't disclose individual administrative reasons for sentence adjustments.

Diddy's criminal appeal remains pending before the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. He continues to face up to 70 civil lawsuits across the country, including a complaint filed as recently as June 9, 2026, by a former child actor.

A Timeline of Charges Against Diddy

A federal jury in New York in July 2025 found Diddy guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, while acquitting him of more serious sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

He was sentenced to 50 months in prison in October 2025, and his legal team requested that P Diddy be placed at FCI Fort Dix to maximize family visitation and focus on rehabilitation. His projected release date was pushed back to June 2028 after unconfirmed reports regarding prison rule infractions, which Diddy's representatives denied.

Defense attorneys formally appealed both the conviction and the sentence in December 2025.

Defense lawyers label the prison sentence a 'perversion of justice' and demand his immediate release or a resentencing hearing in March 2026.

Bureau of Prisons records officially reflect an expedited release date of February 23, 2028, after earlier spring projections of April 15 and April 25.

The Official Bureau of Prisons records advance his projected release date in July 2026 to January 24, 2028.