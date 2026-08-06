Sean 'Diddy' Combs' prison release date has been delayed to 20 February 2028 after a reported fight with a fellow inmate at New Jersey's FCI Fort Dix. The music producer, 56, is serving a 50-month sentence for two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and had been due out on 24 January 2028.

Federal Bureau of Prisons records confirm the latest adjustment, the first delay since his October 2025 sentencing.

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The Latest Delay After an Inmate Fight

Reports indicate the altercation took place last month when another inmate allegedly 'dissed' Combs, sparking a verbal exchange that turned physical before staff intervened. Combs was placed in solitary confinement following the incident, according to multiple accounts.

The Bureau of Prisons does not discuss conditions of confinement for any individual, including release plans, but general factors affecting dates include conduct. This pushback comes after the date had briefly advanced to January amid the confinement reports.

Combs' representatives have offered no comment on the change or the reported fight. The low-security facility was chosen in part for its proximity to his family in the New York area. Security separated the men quickly, with no further details released on injuries or disciplinary outcomes beyond the solitary placement and subsequent date revision.

Sources close to the matter described the clash as brief, with Combs reportedly holding his own before intervention. The incident marks a rare setback in his incarceration timeline at the federal prison.

Previous Adjustments to the Release Timeline

Combs' projected release date has shifted several times since he began serving his term. Initially listed around May or June 2028 after sentencing, it moved to June 4 2028 in November 2025, then forward to April 25 2028 in March.

By June it stood at 23 February 2028, before advancing further to 24 January 2028 in late July. The latest move to 20 February 2028 reverses that gain by nearly a month.

Adjustments typically stem from good conduct credits, participation in programmes such as the Residential Drug Abuse Program, or time served calculations. Combs has been enrolled in a drug-abuse rehabilitation programme at Fort Dix, which can shave time from a sentence.

His legal team continues to appeal the conviction and 50-month term, arguing it was excessive. The Bureau of Prisons inmate records remain the sole official source for the evolving dates, with no public explanation tied specifically to the fight beyond the timing. Earlier reductions reflected credits earned through approved activities and pre-sentence detention at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Background to the Conviction and Appeal

A New York jury convicted Combs in July 2025 on the two prostitution transportation counts after a trial stemming from his September 2024 arrest. He was acquitted of more serious sex trafficking and racketeering charges that could have brought a life sentence.

Judge Arun Subramanian imposed the 50-month term in October 2025, along with five years of supervised release.

The case centred on so-called 'freak-offs', drug-fuelled encounters involving escorts. Over 100 civil lawsuits have followed related allegations.

Combs has maintained his innocence on the broader claims while expressing remorse in court for certain conduct. As of early August 2026 the February 2028 date stands in Bureau records, leaving the music executive with roughly 18 months still to serve at the New Jersey prison pending any further revisions or success on appeal.