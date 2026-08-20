A prisoner re-entry advocate Donald Trump pardoned on live television now sits in a Las Vegas jail cell. Jon Ponder, 60, faces 20 charges, including sexual assault, and detectives believe more victims are out there.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested Ponder on Tuesday and booked him into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of sexual assault, seven counts of unauthorised custodial contact, one count of attempted coercion, and 11 gross misdemeanour charges. He was due to appear in court on Thursday.

Police said they believe there may be additional victims and asked anyone with information to come forward. The charges centre on alleged sexual misconduct with female inmates at facilities where Ponder's nonprofit spent years providing re-entry services. The investigation began with the state Inspector General's office before Las Vegas police took it over.

Detectives are seeking additional victims of 60-year-old Jon Ponder, founder of Hope for Prisoners, who was arrested today for sexual assault related charges.



If you have been a victim of Ponder or know of anyone who has, contact detectives at 702-828-3251. To remain anonymous… pic.twitter.com/hbOOIKWMfF — LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 18, 2026

From White House Stage to a Jail Cell

Ponder founded Hope for Prisoners in 2010 after serving federal time for bank robbery, and the group became a celebrated re-entry model. Trump granted him a full and unconditional pardon on 25 August 2020 during the Republican National Convention, broadcasting the moment to millions.

The pardon erased his earlier convictions and cemented his status as a national redemption story. Trump had signalled he wanted to expand Hope for Prisoners across the country, and had addressed one of the group's graduation ceremonies months earlier.

Warning Signs Buried for Years

The allegations weren't new. The Nevada Current first reported in April that state corrections officials had banned Ponder from Nevada prisons over an open investigation into his conduct towards a female inmate.

Ponder had faced sexual misconduct allegations before. A 2024 lawsuit sought a September 2020 letter warning the nonprofit's board of accusations involving clients, mentors, and employees. The board briefly suspended him in 2020 but reversed course after the pardon, according to the letter the Nevada Current later obtained.

A Pattern Trump's Critics Warned About

Ponder isn't an isolated case. At least 20 people granted clemency by Trump have since been charged with new crimes, and in at least five instances the clemency itself may have enabled the conduct, according to a study by Lawfare, a nonprofit legal publication.

The pattern is starkest among 6th January defendants. Lawfare found that at least 97 of the more than 1,500 people Trump pardoned for the Capitol attack have been arrested for, charged with, or convicted of separate crimes. One was sentenced to life in prison for child molestation in February.

Trump took direct clemency action on 237 people during his first term, then pardoned more than 1,500 Capitol rioters on his first day back in office. Lawfare counted at least 14 of those pardon recipients later charged with sex crimes or offences involving child abuse imagery.

Who Vets a Second Chance?

The case sharpens questions about how clemency decisions get made and who checks the record first. Many of Trump's pardons bypassed the Justice Department's traditional review process.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson, who once sat on the Hope for Prisoners board, said he has removed himself from any decision in the case. Ponder remained in custody this week, the celebrated second chance now facing a courtroom of its own.