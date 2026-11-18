Bill O'Reilly questioned whether repeated US technology outages signalled a cyberattack on Monday, 16 November, demanding answers from President Donald Trump's administration. Officials have since reported no evidence that the disruptions were linked or malicious.

For context, Microsoft's Outlook and Teams services were disrupted on 12 November, followed by a nationwide Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ground stop on 13 November. Banking customers then reported problems on 16 November, although JPMorgan Chase traced its transaction delays to a software bug.

Speaking in Manila on Wednesday, 18 November, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said officials had 'zero evidence' that the incidents were connected or caused by malicious actors.

Bill O'Reilly Questions Whether US Outages Are Linked

Speaking on his No Spin News broadcast, O'Reilly said the disruptions warranted an explanation from the White House.

'We may be under cyberattack here in this country. It's possible,' he said.

The former Fox News host said a problem with Zoom had nearly prevented his own programme from going ahead. He cautioned against conspiracy theories but questioned the timing of the outages.

'Coincidence? Five in a row?' he asked.

O'Reilly called the government 'totally befuddled' and complained that no national spokesperson had explained whether the failures shared a cause. His criticism came despite transport officials having already discussed the FAA incident.

NEW: The NSA’s HIGHLY CLASSIFIED Network just GOT JAMMED. 🚨



What the HECK is GOING ON?



Apple and Charles Schwab are ALSO reporting OUTAGES.



Is this ANOTHER “COINCIDENCE”? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/HERgy2koeh — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) November 18, 2026

'I'm a little teed off about this because this is dangerous,' he said, arguing that Congress had failed to prepare for technological threats.

He proposed a department devoted to preventing cyberattacks, separate from the FBI and intelligence agencies. He also urged lawmakers to introduce tougher penalties for the misuse of technology.

Officials Offer Separate Explanations for US Outages

JPMorgan Chase said its 16 November problem involved a software bug in an internal hardware system, not a cyberattack. The bank subsequently confirmed that the problem was resolved.

Customers at other banks, including Bank of America and Wells Fargo, reported difficulties. However, those complaints did not establish independent system failures at either institution. Early Warning Services, which operates Zelle, said its payment network remained operational.

Microsoft's preliminary report linked its 12 November outage to an older software defect triggered by increased traffic and reduced server capacity. The disruption affected Outlook, Teams and other Microsoft 365 services.

For the FAA, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said contractor L3Harris was replacing ageing copper communications lines with fibre-optic connections when systems became unstable.

Officials had not determined whether faulty equipment or installation errors caused the disruption. Duffy said investigators did not believe it was a cyberattack. L3Harris said it was assisting the FAA investigation.

The differing explanations offer no basis to treat customer complaints, aviation interruptions and Microsoft failures as one incident. Reports of disruption also need to be distinguished from confirmed network outages.

Fox News host Jesse Watters also questioned the timing of the banking and aviation disruptions without presenting evidence that they were connected.

Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt similarly urged greater public clarity on Tuesday, 17 November. Speaking on Fox & Friends, she said 'transparency is key' as questions continued over the reliability of essential services.