US President Donald Trump has replaced National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross with Pentagon official Kirsten A. Davies, following reports that White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller pushed for his removal over concerns about his cybersecurity credentials.

Cairncross' departure comes as the United States faces a series of technology disruptions affecting Microsoft services, air travel, major banks and the National Security Agency's internal network.

Kirsten Davies Takes Over as Cyber Chief

The White House named Davies, currently the Pentagon's chief information officer, as Cairncross' replacement on Thursday. She will initially serve in an acting capacity.

An administration official said Davies had the credentials to excel in the position and had already received Senate confirmation for her Pentagon role. A permanent National Cyber Director appointment will also require Senate confirmation.

Davies has advised Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on information technology, cybersecurity and information management. Her previous experience includes senior technology and cyber roles at Unilever, Estée Lauder, Barclays-Africa Group, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Siemens.

Stephen Miller's Reported Role in Cairncross' Exit

Two White House officials said Miller sought the change, with one claiming Cairncross 'lacked the strong cyber credentials to perform the job'. Other sources described the departure as amicable, while a person close to the White House said Cairncross had been fired.

The White House has not publicly provided a detailed explanation for the change. Cairncross, however, said in a statement that serving the administration had been 'the honour of a lifetime'.

Cairncross was confirmed by the Senate in August 2025 and previously worked as an executive at the Republican National Committee. He also led the Millennium Challenge Corporation during Trump's first administration.

Although he did not have a technical cybersecurity background, Cairncross played a significant role in shaping the administration's artificial intelligence policy. He held discussions with technology companies, including Anthropic, and helped develop initiatives addressing emerging AI-related security threats.

Several senior officials from his office have also departed in recent months. His former policy adviser Thomas Lind left in June and joined OpenAI in October.

Trump Dismisses Concerns Over US Outages

The leadership change comes amid growing scrutiny of the administration's response to a series of US outages. Disruptions have affected Microsoft Outlook, United Airlines, major banks, the FAA's air traffic control systems and the NSA's internal network.

Trump has urged Americans not to panic or stockpile emergency supplies, describing the incidents as separate technical problems rather than evidence of a coordinated cyberattack.

Speaking in an interview ahead of the APEC Summit, he dismissed concerns about the disruptions, saying: 'Tell them to relax. Everything's good. These are individual events.'

The president also characterised the disruptions at major financial institutions as unrelated incidents amplified by media coverage.

Meanwhile, the administration faces another challenge in filling senior cybersecurity positions. Trump's nominee to lead the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Michael LoSapio, faced a contentious Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday.

Republican Senator Thom Tillis and Democratic Senator Ron Wyden placed holds on his nomination after his remarks about the January 6 Capitol attack and the 2020 presidential election.