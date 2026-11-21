President Donald Trump suggested his understanding of recent US technology outages might come 'maybe genetically' through his uncle during a White House news conference on Friday, 20 November 2026. The unusual explanation attracted criticism as the administration faced questions about widespread disruptions affecting essential services.

The remarks followed a week of technical failures involving major technology companies, banks, airlines and government agencies.

Asked whether the incidents were connected, Trump insisted they were separate events and suggested that some problems arose as businesses upgraded their equipment.

His response shifted from the technical difficulties facing those organisations to his own understanding of advanced technology.

Trump:



“You’re going to have companies that go down, especially during these upgrading. You know, the equipment today, the equipment that’s manufactured, and I have a very good feel of it because of my uncle and my relationship with my uncle, and maybe genetically…” pic.twitter.com/gKitJW5f7H — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 21, 2026

Donald Trump Credits Uncle and Genetics for Understanding Technology

Trump told reporters that companies sometimes experienced difficulties when replacing equipment or modernising their systems.

He then referred to his uncle, John G. Trump, an electrical engineer who spent much of his career teaching at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

'I have a very good feel of it because of my uncle and my relationship with my uncle and maybe genetically, I don't know,' the president said.

Trump maintained that he understood the equipment involved and described technological advances over recent years as substantial.

He also defended companies investing in newer systems, suggesting that problems could arise when businesses attempted to remain technologically competitive.

His explanation attracted criticism online, particularly over his suggestion that family genetics might account for his technical understanding.

The reference to his uncle was not entirely new. Trump has previously invoked John G. Trump's scientific career when discussing his own understanding of complex subjects.

The latest remarks nevertheless raised questions about how the president was explaining the failures that had disrupted services across the country.

The available comments do not establish anything about Trump's medical condition, and his remarks alone provide no basis for a clinical assessment.

Donald Trump Addresses Cyberattack Concerns Following Major US Outages

The president's comments followed several technical disruptions that affected businesses and customers across the United States.

Microsoft experienced widespread problems beginning on Thursday, 12 November, affecting Outlook and other workplace applications.

The company subsequently linked the disruption to a technical issue involving an earlier network capacity upgrade.

A separate Federal Aviation Administration telecommunications failure forced officials to halt flight departures nationwide on Friday, 13 November.

The ground stop lasted more than four hours, causing widespread cancellations and delays while engineers worked to stabilise the network.

United Airlines experienced another systems interruption on Monday, 16 November, affecting departing flights.

Banking customers also encountered difficulties involving JPMorgan Chase, while Apple users reported problems accessing iCloud and other services the following day.

The succession of failures prompted questions about whether the incidents were connected or involved malicious interference.

Speaking in Manila on Tuesday, 17 November, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said US authorities had found no evidence linking the disruptions to cybercriminals or foreign governments.

'We have zero evidence or any reason to believe that any of these isolated or individual instances have anything to do with nefarious actors,' Rubio said.

Trump similarly maintained that the incidents were separate rather than evidence of a coordinated attack.

However, the reported technical circumstances differed considerably, from Microsoft's network-capacity problems to the FAA's ageing telecommunications infrastructure.

The FAA has identified excessive network traffic affecting legacy equipment, while other companies have reported different technical failures.

Federal officials have not established a common cause connecting the outages.