The FAA imposed a nationwide ground stop on 13 November after a communications network failure, and US President Donald Trump has since told Americans to 'relax' amid separate problems affecting banks and technology services.

Speaking in Shenzhen, China, on Wednesday, 18 November, he said he would alert the public if there were a wider problem.

The reassurance followed days of disruption to flights, financial transactions and technology services. The timing prompted questions about whether the incidents were connected, although officials have said they have found no evidence of a shared cause.

Trump Dismisses Links Between FAA and Banking Outages

The concerns intensified after the FAA's ground stop. Subsequent problems at banks and technology companies prompted fresh questions, with Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich asking Trump about reports of Americans stockpiling food and water.

'Tell them to relax. Everything's good,' Trump said when asked about the reaction at home.

He described the disruptions as 'individual events', citing problems involving JPMorgan Chase and other services. 'I'll let you know if there's a problem,' he added.

Q: A lot of people are talking about stockpiling food and water right now because you declared a national emergency over the grid.Trump: Tell them to relax. Everything's good. These are individual events. https://t.co/wUsAj59BYJ — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 19, 2026

The president also criticised media coverage and suggested comparable incidents during Joe Biden's administration would have attracted less attention. He called the previous administration 'grossly incompetent and corrupt', turning a question about public anxiety towards political criticism.

Trump was in China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, with talks involving Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on his diplomatic agenda. The domestic outages were also raised during his visit.

His response offered reassurance but did not explain why several prominent systems had experienced problems within days of one another. Officials have not linked the incidents, and the available explanations point to separate technical issues.

What the FAA Outage Revealed About Ageing Systems

The FAA said a technical problem on 13 November destabilised its communications network, affecting aircraft communications and radar feeds. It imposed the nationwide ground stop as a safety precaution and resumed air traffic later that evening.

According to the agency, excessive data traffic overwhelmed ageing equipment while network work was under way. Its investigation identified potential trouble spots at facilities in Texas and Arkansas, and officials said they had found no indication of a cyberattack.

The FAA also said all aircraft landed safely. The ground stop nevertheless affected air travel while the agency addressed a fault in a network used to coordinate flights across the country.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase experienced transaction and payment delays on 16 November, including some Zelle transfers. The bank attributed the problems to a software bug and said it had found no evidence of a cyberattack.

Microsoft services and other technology platforms also experienced disruptions. Their proximity in time to the FAA and banking incidents has prompted questions, but does not establish that they had a shared cause.

On 18 November, Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton told lawmakers the government had found no signs of a coordinated or state-sponsored attack. He attributed the separate disruptions to maintenance and technical changes.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio reinforced that assessment, saying officials had no evidence connecting the Microsoft, FAA and banking incidents. He acknowledged public unease and said transparency about what investigators knew was essential.

For travellers whose flights were cancelled and customers awaiting payments, official assurances did not undo the immediate disruption. The FAA said it was continuing to investigate the network failure alongside its service provider.