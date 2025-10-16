Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, whose unforgettable portrayal of Karna in B.R. Chopra's legendary series Mahabharat defined a generation of television viewers, has passed away in Mumbai at the age of 68. The actor died on 15 October 2025, following a long and brave battle with cancer. His passing marks the end of an era in Indian television history, as colleagues and fans alike remember a man whose artistry and dignity both on and off screen left an indelible mark.

A Brave Fight Against Cancer

According to industry sources and tributes shared by the Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA), Dheer had been undergoing treatment for cancer for several months and had experienced recurring health complications. Despite multiple surgeries and intermittent recovery periods, his condition worsened in recent weeks. Friends and fellow actors recalled that Dheer remained in good spirits and continued to stay in touch with his circle until his final days.

Even while unwell, Dheer appeared in occasional interviews and social media clips, including a light-hearted vlog appearance with Mahabharat co-stars Puneet Issar and Feroz Khan. The reunion showed the camaraderie the cast continued to share decades after the show's release, offering fans a poignant glimpse of Dheer's enduring optimism.

The Man Who Became Karna

While Pankaj Dheer had an extensive career across film and television, his name remains most closely tied to his portrayal of Karna in Mahabharat (1988–1990). His performance captured the complexity of the tragic warrior — noble, loyal, and torn by destiny — and became one of the most celebrated roles in Indian television history.

Viewers across generations came to identify him with the character so deeply that his image appeared in school textbooks and cultural references. In interviews, Dheer often spoke about how fans treated him as if he truly embodied Karna's virtues, recounting how idols and portraits of his likeness were displayed in temples in parts of India such as Karnal and Bastar.

Beyond Mahabharat, Dheer's screen career spanned popular films such as Baadshah, Sadak, and Soldier, as well as TV shows including Chandrakanta, Yug, Sasural Simar Ka, and Chandramukhi. Each role reinforced his reputation as a dependable and commanding performer.

Tributes and Legacy

News of his death prompted a wave of tributes from the film and television fraternity. Aside from Hema Malini, his Mahabharat co-stars Puneet Issar and Gajendra Chauhan also shared heartfelt messages, remembering Dheer not only as a gifted actor but also as a warm, generous friend. Industry veteran Ashoke Pandit described him as 'a great human being and a loss deeply felt across the industry.'

Dheer's cremation took place on the evening of 15 October at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai, with family, friends, and former colleagues in attendance.

He is survived by his wife Anita Dheer and son Nikitin Dheer, who has followed in his father's footsteps with notable roles in Bollywood. Pankaj Dheer also founded the Abhinay Acting Academy and co-established Visage Studioz with his brother, nurturing aspiring actors and supporting new talent.

An Enduring Symbol of Grace

More than three decades after his defining performance, Pankaj Dheer's legacy continues to resonate. To many, he will always remain Karna — a symbol of integrity, courage, and resilience. His contribution to Indian entertainment, both as an artist and mentor, ensures that his light will continue to shine long after his final curtain call.