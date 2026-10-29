Stevie Wonder is suing to evict his former fiancée, Carmen Efferson, from a Hollywood Hills home she has lived in rent-free for nearly four decades, in a dispute over a property now worth an estimated $2 million (€1.72 million and £1.54 million).

Efferson, 68, has branded the singer a 'manipulator' and insists the house was promised to her under a verbal agreement made in the late 1980s.

The complaint was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on 22 October. Court records say Wonder, whose legal name is Stevland Hardaway Morris, alleges Efferson breached their oral arrangement by refusing insurance inspectors access to the property during the summer.

Efferson moved into the three-bedroom house on Oak Glen Drive in July 1988. According to the filing, the agreement allowed her to live there without paying rent, although it made no mention of transferring ownership to her.

Wonder's lawyers claim representatives tried to enter the property three times in July to inspect it for a property insurance renewal. Efferson allegedly refused, telling the attorneys in an email that she did 'not consent' and felt 'harassed'.

The Eviction Row Over Stevie Wonder's Home

A 30-day notice was issued the following day, giving Efferson until 27 August to leave. She did not vacate the property. Wonder's legal team then served a further notice on 6 October before filing the case in court.

Wonder is asking a judge to terminate the verbal agreement, order Efferson's removal and award reasonable legal fees. Court filings also seek statutory damages of up to $600 (€517 and £462), which his lawyers link to the property's insurance status.

The filing values the home's fair rental use at $275 per day (€237 and £212). Wonder's representatives say the case is an effort to protect the house and the person living in it.

An associate close to the singer said: 'This is a very simple story of a homeowner trying to make sure that the property and the occupant are safe and secure.'

Ex-Fiancée Says House Was Promised to Her

Efferson says the house, valued at $1.8 million (€1.55 million and £1.39 million), was intended to become her permanent home after she and Wonder became involved in 1986.

She claims the deed was initially placed in the name of Wonder's late former manager, Rod McGrew, with an understanding that it would later be transferred to her. No such transfer appears in the court record, and the property remains registered in Wonder's name.

Efferson, who once worked as a choreographer for the singer, says she has spent her own money maintaining the property over the years. She acknowledges financial difficulties and says she treated the house as her long-term home.

She has also suggested the legal action, which she says began around 2019, is connected to Wonder's health concerns and a wider effort to secure his estate. That claim is unverified, and nothing in the public court filings refers to a medical motive.

The relationship between the two ended many years ago. It attracted tabloid coverage after allegations that Wonder had proposed to another woman, former Miss Arkansas Lencola Sullivan. Efferson did not marry Wonder but remained in the house with her daughter.

Legal Battle Enters Critical Phase

The dispute has already produced hostile correspondence. Court documents reference a profane email from Efferson to Wonder's attorneys, in which she expressed anger at the attempted eviction.

Efferson remains in the property and has indicated she will contest the action. Her position is that an informal promise made almost 40 years ago should be recognised, even though it was not put in writing.

Wonder's side disputes that position. His representatives say a decades-old verbal arrangement cannot override a homeowner's right to inspect and insure his own property.

A judge will decide whether Efferson must leave, whether the oral agreement can be terminated and whether any damages are owed. Neither side has publicly indicated that a settlement is under discussion.

The case centres on an alleged long-term arrangement, with Efferson having lived in the property rent-free for nearly four decades.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify Efferson's claims about an ownership promise, which remain unproven and are subject to determination by the court.