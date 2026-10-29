Fresh allegations involving members of Meghan Markle's estranged family have again brought their long-running disputes into the spotlight. A reporter who investigated allegations against Meghan's estranged father has defended the Duchess of Sussex, saying it must be 'awful' to face repeated family controversies.

Speaking on the Daily Mail's Deep Dive podcast, senior features writer Guy Adams said Meghan deserved sympathy as Philippine police investigate claims that Thomas Markle Sr, 82, possessed child sexual abuse material. According to reports, Thomas Sr denies the allegations, and no charges have been brought.

Reporter Says Meghan Deserves Sympathy

Adams discussed the investigation with podcast host Chris Pleasance after spending several days examining claims involving Meghan's relatives. 'If the story's true, she's a victim,' he said. He added that if the allegations proved false, people could still sympathise with Meghan over her family's public disputes.

'It would be awful to have that kind of extended family,' Adams said, describing the relationships between relatives as troubled and accusing some of repeatedly selling stories about one another. The family members have traded accusations through interviews for several years.

His comments followed a statement from Meghan, who has been estranged from her father since 2018. The duchess said she was 'deeply distressed' by the allegations and that her thoughts were with 'any children who may have been harmed'.

Adams acknowledged the seriousness of the claims and cautioned that the investigation's outcome remained uncertain.

What Prompted the Investigation Into Thomas Sr?

The allegations emerged after Thomas Markle Jr, Meghan's half-brother, reportedly contacted authorities about material he said he discovered while searching for an old telephone. Thomas Jr claimed he discovered the suspected material among boxes of his father's belongings in Cebu, although the contents have not been independently verified.

'When I found this material, I was horrified and I had no option but to report my dad,' Thomas Jr said in comments reported by The Sun. His father, a retired television lighting director, has strongly denied possessing illegal material and said he would do 'whatever it takes' to clear his name.

Police in the Philippines were reportedly awaiting a warrant to examine the devices. Authorities had not announced charges, and the contents of the material had not been independently established. The investigation has also exposed disagreements among Meghan's half-siblings about how the allegations arose.

Samantha Markle Challenges Brother's Account

Meghan's half-sister Samantha Markle has accused Thomas Jr of making the allegations for financial reasons, a claim that remains unsubstantiated. Samantha alleged that their father had stopped his son accessing his bank account after questioning withdrawals. She suggested the dispute could have influenced Thomas Jr's decision to report the material.

Adams recounted her version of events but stressed that questions about a relative's motives did not determine whether the original allegations were true. Thomas Jr has said he acted out of duty. He has not publicly responded to Samantha's claims about the bank account. The competing accounts leave investigators to establish what, if anything, the material contains.

The investigation has renewed public attention on Meghan's longstanding estrangement from her father, while police continue working to establish whether the allegations are supported by evidence. Thomas Sr denies the allegations, no charges have been announced and the matter remains under investigation.