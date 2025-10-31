Pat McGrath has formally confirmed that she is the make-up artist behind Taylor Swift's now-iconic scarlet lip, and the exact product is her own LiquiLUST 'Elson 4'.

Swift's red lip has been a signature for nearly two decades, but the clarifying moment came from the most authoritative source, Dame Pat McGrath herself and her brand. McGrath's Pat McGrath Labs website and social posts identify LiquiLUST: Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick in the shade Elson 4 as the vivid blue-red she used on Swift for high-profile visuals, while filmed interviews and television appearances have seen McGrath demonstrate and discuss the look she created for Swift's 'Bejeweled' era.

McGrath's confirmation closes years of fan sleuthing and industry speculation about the exact shade and formula, and it underlines how a single product, chosen and applied by a leading make-up artist, can shape a global pop-culture aesthetic.

Direct Confirmation From the Brand and Artist

Pat McGrath's own channels list and promotes Elson 4 as part of the 'Bejeweled' collection and the LiquiLUST line, explicitly linking the product to the visuals she devised for Swift. The Pat McGrath Labs product pages and collection descriptions include Elson 4 as a flagship 'vivid blue red' used in the singer's music videos and stage looks.

@glamourmag Did you know that @Pat McGrath Labs first met #TaylorSwift wayyy before she did the iconic makeup in the #Bejeweled music video? Watch as the makeup icon and #GlamourWOTY breaks down more of her major celebrity beauty looks at the link in bio. #PatMcGrath ♬ original sound - Glamour

Beyond sales copy, McGrath has spoken on camera about the collaboration. In interviews tied to the release of Swift's 'Bejeweled' music video, McGrath described the creative process, the couture inspirations, and the technical choices behind the make-up, including the decision to use a long-wear, demi-matte LiquiLUST formulation to achieve a saturated, photograph-ready red that endures under lights and through performances.

The Vogue feature and video interviews with McGrath provide her own account of the work she did for Swift.

Why Elson 4 Became 'The' Red

Elson 4 is described by Pat McGrath Labs as a 'vivid blue red' in a comfort-matte liquid formula engineered for longevity and high-pigment payoff, characteristics that made it suitable for concert conditions and music-video lighting.

Since the 2022 release of the 'Bejeweled' visuals and ensuing Eras Tour appearances, demand for the shade surged, prompting rapid sell-outs and restocks. The product's positioning on the brand website and social platforms, coupled with McGrath's public explanations, ties the shade directly to Swift's public image during that period.

Industry coverage has repeatedly referenced McGrath's own posts and interviews when identifying Elson 4 as Swift's go-to red; high-fashion outlets and beauty retailers noted official social confirmations rather than speculative matches from beauty bloggers.

This is important: the provenance here is not an influencer's guess but the creator's statement and the brand's product positioning.

The Technical Choices That Make the Look Work

McGrath has emphasised preparation and formula when discussing Swift's lip. In her interviews, she outlines a layered approach: balm or primer for comfort, precise lining to preserve a clean cupid's bow, and a transfer-resistant, pigmented liquid to secure colour through hours of performance.

That method reflects the practical constraints of tour life: intense lights, humidity, hours on stage, and kissing and cheering in public settings. McGrath's on-camera demonstrations for television and online have broken down those steps for viewers and confirmed the specific product choices she made for Swift's look.

Pat McGrath's confirmation, through her webstore, social channels, and filmed interviews, therefore, isn't merely trivia. It's a primary source statement from the person who created the look, and it anchors a piece of pop-cultural iconography to a specific material object: LiquiLUST 'Elson 4'.

A definitive red, at last.