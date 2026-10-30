Terrence Howard has set his sights on the White House, declaring that he looks forward to becoming president. However, the Empire star's surprising statement comes amid longstanding criticism of his unconventional scientific theories, with one Reddit user recently declaring, 'You could not pay me to go to one of his speeches.'

The remark preceded Howard's presidential comments and was unrelated to a potential campaign. Nevertheless, it illustrates the scepticism surrounding his public appearances as he proposes exempting descendants of enslaved people from federal taxes for 400 years.

Terrence Howard Says He Wants To Become President

According to TMZ, Howard discussed his political aspirations during an encounter with a photographer in New York City on Wednesday, 28 October. Asked whether he was looking forward to voting, the 57-year-old actor replied, 'Yes. I'm looking forward to becoming president.'

When questioned about whether he was serious, Howard expressed frustration with the country's leadership. 'If they're not going to make a difference, somebody's got to do something,' he explained.

The declaration marks an unexpected development for the actor, whose career includes Hustle & Flow, Iron Man and the television drama Empire. However, he has not announced a formal campaign, identified a political party or provided a timetable for seeking office.

Why Does Terrence Howard Face Scepticism?

Howard's comments followed an unrelated Reddit discussion about a speaking engagement in Texas, where users questioned his credibility as a public speaker. On 23 October, members of the r/RioGrandeValley community discussed an upcoming event featuring the actor alongside other personalities.

While some expressed interest in attending, others criticised his unconventional views. One commenter wrote, 'Terrence Howard is so bad for anyone who is easily susceptible to conspiracy theories and bunk science. You could not pay me to go to one of his speeches.'

The comment received dozens of upvotes, although a single Reddit discussion does not establish widespread public opinion. Other users referenced Howard's mathematical theories, with one joking, 'Terrance gonna teach new math in the valley.'

Another commenter added, 'It's time the Valley learns 1x1=2,' referencing Howard's controversial interpretation of multiplication. Although these reactions preceded his White House remarks, they reveal how his scientific claims have influenced some people's perceptions of his credibility.

Terrence Howard's Mathematics Controversy Explained

Howard has repeatedly challenged conventional mathematics, arguing that one multiplied by one should equal two rather than one. The claim contradicts established arithmetic and has become one of the most widely discussed aspects of his public persona.

His theories have attracted attention through interviews and podcast appearances, where he has attempted to explain his alternative approach to mathematics and science. Critics have questioned his reasoning, while online discussions frequently turn his claims into jokes.

During a June 2024 encounter with TMZ, Howard referred to what he called the 'Jim Crow laws of mathematics' while defending his ideas. His comparison attracted attention because it linked established mathematical principles to the history of racial discrimination.

Howard has remained confident in his theories despite criticism, continuing to promote ideas that challenge conventional scientific understanding. That history could become a subject of further scrutiny if he takes concrete steps towards entering politics.

Howard Proposes 400 Years of Federal Tax Exemptions

Alongside his presidential remarks, Howard outlined a proposal addressing the economic consequences of slavery in the United States. He suggested that descendants of enslaved people should be exempt from paying federal taxes for 400 years as a form of reparations.

Speaking to TMZ, Howard argued that the measure could help address generations of economic inequality and support investment in Black communities. He also expressed interest in meeting President Donald Trump to discuss reparations and the continuing effects of slavery.

The actor described his idea as an effort to address '400 years of bad karma,' linking the proposed exemption to the country's history of slavery. However, he did not explain how the policy would be funded, implemented or administered.

His position resembles arguments he previously made during a personal dispute with federal tax authorities. In 2024, a federal judge ordered Howard to pay approximately $903,115 (£673,904) in unpaid income taxes, penalties and interest covering several tax years between 2010 and 2019.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Howard had argued that taxing descendants of enslaved people was immoral because of centuries of uncompensated labour. The similarity between those earlier arguments and his latest proposal provides context for his views on reparations.

The broader issue continues to generate international debate, with governments and organisations examining possible responses to slavery's lasting consequences. As IBTimes UK previously reported, 123 countries supported a United Nations resolution concerning slavery reparations in March 2026, while the United States voted against it.

Will Terrence Howard Take His White House Plans Further?

Howard has yet to establish a campaign organisation or announce when he might seek office. His comments therefore remain an expression of interest rather than confirmation that he will appear on a presidential ballot.

His proposed tax exemptions could generate debate about reparations, while his mathematical theories and previous tax dispute may continue attracting criticism. Whether Howard pursues the presidency remains unknown, but his remarks have introduced another unexpected chapter in his public career.