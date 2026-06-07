A peaceful day in the waters off South Florida ended in tragedy when a young flight attendant lost her life in an apparent boat strike while snorkelling. The death of Kellie Melinda Williams, a 31-year-old American Airlines flight attendant, has left family, friends and colleagues searching for answers after her body was found washed ashore on a Florida beach. Investigators believe Williams was in the water snorkelling or diving when she was struck by a vessel near a popular coastal park in Broward County.

Authorities have launched an ongoing investigation into the incident, but many questions remain unanswered. No boat has been identified publicly, no suspects have been named, and no charges have been filed. As investigators continue their work, tributes have poured in for a woman remembered as an experienced ocean lover, dedicated aviation professional and newlywed whose life ended far too soon.

Kellie Melinda Williams Was Found on Hollywood Beach

Williams' body was discovered by two fishermen in the surf near Hollywood Beach on the evening of 3 June. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the fishermen alerted authorities after finding her at around 8 pm. Investigators later determined that her injuries were consistent with a vessel strike.

Officials publicly identified Williams on 6 June and confirmed that she died from blunt force injuries. Authorities believe she had been snorkelling or diving earlier in the day near Dr Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park, a coastal area known for its beaches, reefs and water activities. Investigators believe her body drifted several miles before eventually washing ashore near Hollywood Beach.

Oh no woman in her 30's drowned off John U. Lloyd State Park snorkeling or possibly diving. Pretty crappy weather to be out solo right now. Not sure why someone can't tell us if she had scuba gear on or not. I'll say there are worse ways to go though. May she RIP pic.twitter.com/XBPfObDOYS — Branch Floridian (@JackLinFLL) June 5, 2026

How Did Kellie Melinda Williams Die?

According to investigators, Williams was likely struck by a boat while she was in the water. The exact circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear, and authorities have not revealed details about the vessel believed to be involved, nor have they identified anyone who may have been on board.

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The FWC and Hollywood Police Department are jointly investigating the incident. Officials have appealed to the public for information and are asking anyone who may have witnessed unusual vessel activity in the area on 3 June to come forward. The investigation remains active.

Witness Recalled Seeing the Recovery of Her Body

The discovery of Williams' body was witnessed by local resident Emilio Benitez, who described seeing two fishermen pull something from the water before realising it was a person. Speaking to NBC6 South Florida, Benitez said he watched the fishermen drag the object to shore and later learnt it was the body of a woman.

His account offered a glimpse into the shocking scene that unfolded along the beach that evening, and the discovery prompted an immediate emergency response from local authorities.

Who Was Kellie Melinda Williams?

Williams worked as a flight attendant for American Airlines and was based in Miami. Colleagues described her as a valued member of the airline community, while family members remembered her as an accomplished snorkeller who loved spending time in the ocean.

Originally from California, Williams had relocated to South Florida in recent years and had recently married, marking a new chapter in her life before the tragedy occurred. Her father described her as an experienced swimmer and scuba diver who felt at home in the water. Friends and family spoke warmly of her adventurous spirit and passion for marine activities.

American Airlines and Colleagues Pay Tribute

Following news of Williams' death, the Miami-based Association of Professional Flight Attendants shared a message expressing sadness over the loss of their colleague, extending condolences to her family, friends and loved ones and describing the news as heartbreaking for fellow crew members.

American Airlines also released a statement mourning her death, saying the company was deeply saddened by the loss of a colleague and offering support to her family and co-workers during an exceptionally difficult time.

Investigation Continues as Family Awaits Answers

Investigators are still working to determine exactly what happened during Williams' final moments. Authorities have yet to identify the vessel believed to have struck her, and the FWC and Hollywood Police Department continue to appeal for witnesses who observed unusual vessel activity near Dr Von D Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park on the afternoon of 3 June.

For Williams' family, friends and colleagues, the focus remains on remembering a woman whose love for the ocean and passion for her career touched many lives.