Paul Bettany and Jennifer Connelly's love story began with an unusual twist: the couple were not dating when the September 11 attacks made the British actor realise he wanted to spend his life with her. The WandaVision star met Connelly while filming A Beautiful Mind in 2001. Although he had admired her since he was a teenager, the pair did not begin a relationship during production.

Years later, Bettany revealed that watching the attacks unfold while he was in Italy prompted him to reconsider what mattered most and to contact his future wife. Their unconventional romance eventually led to marriage in Scotland in 2003, turning what began as an unexpected phone call into one of Hollywood's longest-running relationships.

Bettany's Crush on Connelly

Bettany's admiration for Connelly began long before they became co-stars. Growing up in London, the actor had watched her performances in films such as Once Upon a Time in America and Labyrinth.

However, it was not until they worked together on A Beautiful Mind that he finally met the actress in person. The 2001 film starred Russell Crowe as mathematician John Nash, with Connelly portraying his wife, Alicia, and Bettany playing Nash's university friend, Charles Herman.

Despite their connection on set, romance did not immediately follow. Both actors were in relationships at the time, and Connelly later explained that they liked each other but did not act on their feelings.

They went their separate ways after filming, with Connelly returning to New York and Bettany travelling to Tuscany, Italy.

The 9/11 Attacks Changed Everything

During a 2015 appearance on Larry King Now, Bettany explained how the terrorist attacks on 11 September 2001, changed his perspective. He was in Tuscany when he noticed a crowd gathered outside a café. Initially assuming people were watching a football match, he pushed towards the front and witnessed the second plane strike the World Trade Center.

The experience stayed with him. He spent two days trying to contact Connelly, whom he described as a woman he 'sort of barely knew' at the time. Eventually, he managed to get through and made an unexpected declaration.

'I realised I was in love. So I finally got her on the phone and said, "I'm coming over, and let's get married",' he recalled. He then admitted that they had never actually dated.

Connelly Said Yes to His Unexpected Proposal

Despite the unconventional circumstances, Bettany's proposal marked the beginning of their relationship. Connelly later explained that she appreciated his personality, how he treated others and how he interacted with her son, Kai, from a previous relationship.

The actress also recalled that Bettany's musical abilities helped win her over. In a 2015 interview, she joked that when he started playing guitar, 'it was all over'. They married in an intimate ceremony in Scotland on New Year's Day in 2003.

The Couple Built a Family Together

Since getting married, Bettany and Connelly have welcomed two children together: son Stellan, born in 2003, and daughter Agnes, born in 2011. Bettany has also helped raise Connelly's eldest son, Kai.

More than two decades after their wedding, Bettany and Connelly continue to stand out as one of Hollywood's most unconventional couples. Their love story includes a proposal that came before their first official date and a life-changing moment that made Bettany realise he did not want to wait to tell Connelly how he felt.