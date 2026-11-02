The Melrose Place actor and immigration attorney exchanged vows on Sunday, 1 November, at their 92-acre country estate outside Stockton, New Jersey. The couple married after dating for more than three years.

They made their engagement public on 21 October, just 11 days before the wedding, though they had become engaged earlier in the year.

Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig's Wedding

The intimate ceremony was attended by family members and close friends. Photographs from the occasion showed Fiebig wearing an off-the-shoulder white lace gown, accompanied by a shawl and a netted veil.

Fiebig's 13-year-old daughter, Sabine, whom she shares with Holmes, served as a bridesmaid. She was joined by Fiebig's close friend, finance executive Lisa Bashishow.

Shue's sister, Oscar-nominated Leaving Las Vegas actress Elisabeth Shue, was also among the guests.

Speaking to PEOPLE about their marriage, Shue expressed his gratitude and optimism about their future together.

'We're very grateful and hopeful,' he said. 'I don't know how it happened, but there's a happy ending.'

How Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig's Relationship Began

Shue and Fiebig's relationship attracted public attention because of their connections to Robach and Holmes. Robach and Holmes' relationship became public in 2022 while both were still married to their respective partners.

Shue and Fiebig later bonded over their shared experiences of separating from their spouses. It was reported in December 2023 that the pair had formed a romantic connection following those conversations.

Robach and Holmes, who previously co-hosted Good Morning America, subsequently left the programme amid the attention surrounding their relationship. The pair married privately on 19 September 2026 in Arkansas.

Shue and Fiebig had both been married to their former spouses since 2010, with their marriages ending in 2023.

In December 2023, Robach addressed the challenges of relationships while speaking about her relationship with Holmes.

'Relationships are hard. They're messy. They're not perfect. We have fought for love, and I can say I have never been happier. I am with my best friend,' she said.

Fiebig's attorney also previously issued a statement addressing the situation, saying: 'Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter.'

Andrew Shue Reflects on Finding Love Again

Shue has also spoken about the personal lessons he took from his previous marriage and how they shaped his approach to relationships.

Reflecting on his experience, he acknowledged that he had to take responsibility for his part in his previous marriage ending.

'I had to accept my own part in marriage not working out for me and in not understanding myself well enough and not understanding what matters in a relationship well enough to find the right person for me, and that has been an extraordinary gift,' he said.

The actor's comments offered insight into how his past experiences shaped his outlook before marrying Fiebig.