Actress Margaret Qualley and Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff have filed for an uncontested divorce in New York after nearly three years of marriage, a source has told People.

The filing was made on 30 October, according to the source, who described it as joint and uncontested. It follows the couple's separation, which became public in July. Qualley, 32, and Antonoff, 42, married in New Jersey in August 2023 after beginning their relationship in 2021.

'Jack and Margaret are filing for divorce jointly,' the source said, calling it 'a mutual decision.' The insider added that the pair 'share a deep affinity and love for one another' and, 'though their romantic partnership is ending, they will absolutely be lifelong friends.'

No details of financial or support arrangements have been made public, and no settlement figures have been reported. Neither Qualley nor Antonoff has commented publicly on the filing. The description of the divorce as mutual and uncontested has not been independently verified, and court documents have not yet been released.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the filing details and characterisation of the divorce. Everything should therefore be treated cautiously until official court records are available.

Separation First Spotted by Fans in July

The split was first reported in July after Qualley, star of Maid, did not attend Taylor Swift's wedding on 3 July, an absence noticed by fans online.

Her representative subsequently issued a statement to People disputing reports about the reasons for the separation. 'The narratives running in the press about Margaret and Jack are categorically untrue,' the representative said. 'There are no trust issues. There was no infidelity or anything outside of respect and partnership in this relationship.'

The representative said there were 'only two people in this marriage' and asked for privacy. Qualley has since kept a low profile, and no legal disputes between the couple have been reported.

Jack Antonoff Keeps Margaret Qualley Songs in Live Set

In an interview with The Guardian, published on 25 October, Antonoff said he had decided to keep performing songs linked to Qualley on the Bleachers tour despite the separation.

He said he had been 'really worried' about the decision but, after 'sitting long and hard with it,' concluded that he owed his audience honesty about how he felt. He described performing the songs as 'actually really beautiful,' saying heartbreak carried both 'the terrible sadness and pain' and 'the great power to it.'

'I don't rewrite the past, I have no shame about the things I've said,' he told the newspaper. He added that he would 'rather live through something publicly than even escape it privately.'

Bleachers released the album 'Everyone for Ten Minutes' in May. It includes songs reported to be tied to the relationship, among them 'You and Forever' and 'Tiny Moves.' Qualley appeared in the video for 'You and Forever.'

Inside Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's Relationship

The couple began dating in 2021 and became engaged in the first half of 2022. They married in August 2023 in Antonoff's home state of New Jersey. Guests photographed arriving included Swift, Lana Del Rey, Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum.

Antonoff, a Grammy-winning producer, has worked extensively with Swift and Del Rey. Qualley's film credits include Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and she has returned to work.