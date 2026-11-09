Former NBA star Lamar Odom has reportedly earned more than $50,000 (£38,000) during his first eight days on OnlyFans, with his latest business venture potentially generating more than $200,000 (£152,000).

According to TMZ, sources close to the former Los Angeles Lakers forward revealed that Odom brought in the five-figure sum shortly after launching his account. He charges subscribers $14.99 (£11.40) per month for access to exclusive photographs and videos, with the initial response suggesting considerable interest in his new venture.

The reported earnings put the 47-year-old on course to make more than $200,000, although the publication did not provide a specific timeframe for that projection. The figures have also not been independently verified, and it remains unclear whether the reported amount represents gross revenue or Odom's earnings after platform fees.

Odom announced his decision to join the subscription-based platform in October, describing the move as an opportunity to give followers a different perspective on his life.

'People hear OnlyFans and automatically think one thing, but I'm not here to tell you what you will or won't see,' he said.

'I've lived a pretty wild life, and trust me, there are still a few surprises left. I've always been an open book, but there are some chapters people haven't seen yet,' he added.

Girlfriend Rachel Bradley Could Join Odom in Content

Odom's OnlyFans launch has also attracted attention because his girlfriend, Rachel Bradley, has established an account of her own on the platform.

According to the report, the couple have discussed the possibility of producing content together, although no confirmed collaboration has been announced. Odom is reportedly sharing nude photographs alongside other exclusive material, marking a departure from the basketball and television appearances that made him a familiar face to audiences.

The former athlete has also spoken positively about the early response. In a statement reported by Page Six, he said: 'The response to my OnlyFans has been incredible.'

'I'm connecting with fans in a whole new way, building something big, and now I'm looking to bring other athletes along for the ride,' he continued.

'There's a real opportunity here, and I'm just getting started.'

His comments suggest that Odom sees the platform as more than an additional income stream, potentially using his experience to encourage other athletes to explore direct-to-fan content.

Odom's Basketball Legacy and Life Beyond the NBA

Although his latest venture has generated headlines, Odom built his reputation through an accomplished 14-season NBA career.

The former fourth overall draft pick played for several franchises, including the Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat and Lakers. His most successful period came in Los Angeles, where he helped the Lakers secure consecutive NBA championships in 2009 and 2010 alongside Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol.

Odom also earned the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award in 2011, recognising his importance as one of the league's most versatile reserves. His ability to handle the ball, rebound and contribute offensively made him an unusually well-rounded forward.

Away from basketball, his marriage to reality television personality Khloé Kardashian brought him further public attention. Their relationship featured prominently on television before their divorce was finalised in 2016.

More recently, Odom's personal struggles were revisited in Netflix's documentary Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom, which explored his basketball achievements and near-fatal 2015 overdose.