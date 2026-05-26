As US kamikaze drones guided by Elon Musk's Starlink network began to notch visible gains in the war against Iran, senior SpaceX executives reached a blunt conclusion: the Pentagon was getting that firepower on the cheap. Within weeks of the United States launching its bombing campaign, SpaceX executives met defence officials and argued that the military had been paying about $5,000 (£3,700) per Starlink terminal while drawing on a premium aviation service tier priced at roughly $25,000 (£18,500), according to people familiar with the talks and Pentagon documents cited by Reuters.

The Defence Department initially resisted the change. Pentagon officials argued that the $25,000 package was designed for aircraft that stay online continuously, not kamikaze drones that only tap the Starlink connection for minutes or hours before destroying themselves. Despite those objections, the Pentagon ultimately agreed to pay the higher rate, nearly doubling the cost of each LUCAS drone and significantly increasing the revenue SpaceX could book from the conflict.

Pentagon spars with SpaceX over Starlink price hike during Iran war



(Reuters) - As U.S. kamikaze drones guided by Elon Musk’s Starlink network began to make visible gains in the war against Iran, senior SpaceX officials reached a conclusion: The Pentagon should be paying more… — Phil Stewart (@phildstewart) May 26, 2026

'Over a Barrel'

The dispute has drawn sharp attention to the degree of leverage Musk now holds over American military operations. Clayton Swope, a senior fellow at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, says SpaceX enjoys unusual bargaining power because it combines defence work with a large commercial market for Starlink, as well as launch and artificial intelligence businesses. Swope has described the dynamic by saying SpaceX 'certainly has the US government over the barrel' on battlefield connectivity.

People familiar with the negotiations told Reuters the LUCAS dispute is part of 'increasing tensions between SpaceX and the Pentagon over Starlink pricing in recent months'. An SEC filing cited in the reporting shows about 20 per cent of SpaceX's total revenue comes from the US government, while Starlink alone generated around $11.4 billion (£8.4 billion) in revenue in 2025. That commercial base gives SpaceX room to push for higher government rates without depending solely on Pentagon contracts.

Bigger Bills Beyond the Battlefield

The pricing fight did not stop at combat operations. Pentagon officials also examined whether Starlink's direct‑to‑cell technology could help civilians inside Iran communicate after authorities restricted internet access and seized satellite terminals.

Those discussions came with an even steeper proposed bill. SpaceX suggested charging as much as $500 million (£370 million) up front to launch the capability, plus a $100 million (£74 million) monthly fee to operate it, according to defence documents and people familiar with the talks. The figures alarmed Pentagon officials, who were already grappling with the costs of the war and the lack of comparable alternatives to Starlink at scale. Reuters reported it could not determine whether those negotiations had produced a final agreement.

The communications issue had already become sensitive in Iran before the conflict escalated. Starlink terminals had become a key tool for some Iranians trying to bypass government internet restrictions, prompting authorities to intensify jamming efforts and seize hardware.

SpaceX pressed Pentagon for higher Starlink fees during war on Iran

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As Elon Musk’s Starlink network powered US kamikaze drones in the war on Iran, senior SpaceX executives concluded that the Pentagon should be paying significantly more for access to the satellite internet… pic.twitter.com/QUj82yhhzo — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) May 26, 2026

Musk's Growing Pentagon Footprint

The pricing disputes come at a moment when Musk's links to the US government remain unusually deep despite him holding no formal post. The SpaceX founder accompanied President Donald Trump on a state visit to China this month and was included on a phone call between Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March, weeks into Trump's war with Iran.

SpaceX and its wholly owned subsidiary xAI are also competing in a secret Pentagon contest to develop voice‑controlled, autonomous drone swarming technology. SpaceX, xAI and the Pentagon's Defense Innovation Unit did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the pricing disputes, and Reuters said it could not independently verify details of the classified programme. Together, the projects point to an expanding Musk footprint within the US defence establishment that now reaches well beyond satellite connectivity alone.

The standoff between SpaceX and the Pentagon over Starlink pricing underscores the risks of military dependence on a single commercial provider. With Starlink accounting for a large share of the world's active satellites and no immediate government‑owned alternative capable of matching its coverage, the US armed forces may find themselves with limited room to negotiate — in this war, and in any future conflict where Starlink remains the only viable option.