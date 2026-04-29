The mahogany tables of the House Armed Services Committee turned into a frontline in the war of words over America's military future. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth did not simply defend a budget; he waded into a high-decibel ideological brawl that challenged the very patriotism of his critics.

At the centre of the storm was a record-breaking request for the Pentagon budget and a conflict that some lawmakers fear has no exit strategy. Some politicians now openly question the sense of the ongoing Iran–US conflict, which has reportedly cost the country $25 billion.

Why Hegseth Accused Lawmakers Of Aiding Enemies With 'Quagmire' Labels

The hearing reached a fever pitch when Secretary Hegseth confronted Representative John Garamendi over his characterisation of the ongoing military operations as a 'quagmire'. The adjective infuriated Hegseth, who launched a blistering retort.

'You call it a quagmire, handing propaganda to our enemies? Shame on you for that statement, and statements like that are reckless to our troops,' he told Garamendi during the hearing.

'Don't say you support our troops on the one hand, and then a two-month mission is a quagmire. That's a false equivalation. It undermines the mission.'

A quagmire is a complex, precarious situation, akin to a literal swamp, that is nearly impossible to escape and that progressively worsens as more effort is put into resolving it. Hegseth found the word offensive as it implies that the US military is trapped in a futile, directionless disaster in the US–Iran war.

Hegseth called the ongoing conflict a 'peace through strength' strategy. However, Garamendi seemingly disapproved of it, calling it an 'astounding incompetence'.

'America Stuck in a Quagmire'

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When the California Democrat took the floor, he used the opportunity to hammer the administration over what he termed a 'political and economic disaster at every level'. Garamendi argued that the conflict, which has already cost an estimated £20 billion ($25 billion), was a result of fundamental leadership failures. He claimed the executive branch was drowning in its own strategic missteps.

'The president has gotten himself and America stuck in a quagmire of another war in the Middle East,' Garamendi said. 'He is desperately trying to extricate himself from his own mistakes; it is in America's, and indeed the world's interest [and] he succeeded in that.'

The congressman argued that the human and financial toll had become unsustainable. He suggested that the lack of a clear plan to conclude the war was evidence of 'astounding incompetence'.

Operation Midnight Hammer And The Debate Over Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

Garamendi was not the only lawmaker against the US–Iran conflict. The tension continued as Representative Adam Smith shifted the focus to Operation Midnight Hammer, a series of precision strikes designed to cripple Tehran's nuclear infrastructure.

Smith questioned the mission's long-term utility, suggesting it had 'accomplished nothing of substance'. He challenged the Secretary to justify why a £1.2 trillion ($1.5 trillion) budget for 2027 was necessary if the primary threat had supposedly been neutralised after Hegseth, himself, mentioned that the nuclear facilities in Iran have been 'obliterated'.

Hegseth conceded the complexity of the situation but stood by the operation's physical results. He stated, 'Their facilities were bombed and obliterated, their ambitions were not.'

HEGSETH: Their nuclear facilities have been obliterated



SMITH: Whoa whoa whoa whoa. We had to start this war, you just said, because the nuclear weapon was an imminent threat. Now you're saying it was completely obliterated?



HEGSETH: They had not given up their *ambitions*… pic.twitter.com/T8c1vTfC0T — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 29, 2026

Hegseth insisted that they requested £1.2 trillion ($1.5 trillion) to ensure that nuclear ambitions do not translate into future capabilities. He, alongside General Dan Caine and Comptroller Jules Hurst, argued that this funding is critical for American security in 2027.

The Pentagon continues to maintain that this budget request prioritises modernisation and service member welfare. However, as the estimated cost of the conflict rises, the political divide in Washington only deepens. Legislative experts providing future analysis suggest this funding battle is far from over.