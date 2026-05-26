A sermon clip from Harlem's Pastor James David Manning is spreading rapidly across X after he reportedly accused the Democrat Party of weakening both American men and women.

The video, shared by conservative influencer account @dom_lucre, shows Manning delivering what is described as a pointed anti-Democrat address from his pulpit at ATLAH World Missionary Church, on West 123rd Street in Harlem, New York.

The clip's circulation has triggered a wave of polarised responses on social media, splitting between supporters who praised Manning's candour and critics who questioned whether his language had any place behind a pulpit.

The Quote and the Social Media Storm It Ignited

The post, published by @dom_lucre on X and captioned 'DEVELOPING,' attributed the following statement to Manning: 'I'm tired of the Democrat Party making b*tches out our women and p*ssies out our men.'

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Pastor Manning is facing backlash from liberals after going off on the Democrat party during his sermon.



Pastor: “I’m tired of the Democrat party making b*ches out our women and p*ssies out our men.’ pic.twitter.com/RXNZXETaPa — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) May 26, 2026

The quote, reported as alleged given the clip could not be independently verified in full context, immediately drew thousands of reactions. The post was flagged as a 'developing' story by the account that shared it, reflecting the speed at which the clip spread before any formal confirmation from Manning or ATLAH.

Reaction in the replies ranged from religious condemnation to outright hostility. One user, wrote: 'I'm sorry, but there's a way to say this without the inappropriate language being used in the Lord's House from the pulpit.' Another was more direct: 'Whether you agree with him or not, such foul things should not be said by an ordained "pastor" in care of his flock.'

I'm sorry, but there's a way to say this without the inappropriate language being used in the Lord's House from the pulpit. — Marla (@mcraig84) May 26, 2026

The responses were not uniformly negative. Conservative accounts on X circulated the clip approvingly, framing Manning's statement as plain-speaking truth about the effects of progressive politics on American culture.

And he’s wrong how? Pretty much nailed it. Solid take. — Randall Burris (@Randall__Burris) May 26, 2026

Who Pastor Manning Is and Why the Clip Landed

Manning, 79, is not a figure who stumbles into controversy. He has presided over ATLAH World Missionary Church since 1981, and built a reputation across four decades for delivering sermons that courts, civil rights organisations, and local politicians have repeatedly criticised as inflammatory.

Born on 20 February 1947 in Red Springs, North Carolina, he studied at Union Theological Seminary before settling in Harlem. ATLAH stands for All The Land Anointed Holy, which is Manning's name for the neighbourhood.

He came to national attention during the 2008 presidential election, when he posted sermons to YouTube harshly criticising then-candidate Barack Obama, calling him a 'long-legged mack daddy' and making numerous other incendiary claims. He later appeared on Fox News to defend the remarks. His church's YouTube channel, which once held over 72,000 subscribers, was shut down by the platform in 2018. Manning has since continued broadcasting through ATLAH's own media network and through The Manning Report, an internet radio and video series he hosts from a studio inside the church building.

Manning has a criminal record that predates his ministry. According to public records, he was convicted on charges including burglary, robbery, larceny, and criminal possession of a weapon, and served prison time before founding ATLAH. He has spoken publicly about his past, framing it as central to his spiritual conversion. More recently, a September 2025 YouTube interview saw a journalist visit Manning at West 123rd Street for what was described as a 'real conversation' about his most controversial positions, underlining his continued media presence well into his late seventies.

A Pattern of Anti-Democrat Preaching at the ATLAH Pulpit

The content of the viral clip fits squarely within Manning's established rhetorical pattern. He has long targeted what he describes as the moral and cultural damage caused by the Democrat Party on Black American communities in particular, framing progressive social policy as an assault on traditional gender roles and religious values. His criticisms of the Democratic Party are not new, and they are not moderate. He previously called the Trump administration 'the cavalry' and endorsed Trump publicly, a position that placed him at sharp odds with the majority of Black American voters.

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His church's own website currently carries language welcoming LGBTQ members while requiring they 'come and sin no more,' a framing that has drawn sustained criticism from LGBTQ advocacy groups in New York. In 2015, local organisation Harlem Against Violence, Homophobia, And Transphobia staged a vigil outside ATLAH in response to what they described as incitements to violence. Manning interrupted the vigil. The Landmarks Preservation Commission also issued five violations against the church related to its exterior signage, which has carried messages widely condemned as anti-gay hate speech.

In the current political climate, the clip has found a receptive audience on the right. Accounts sharing the video have positioned Manning's statement as part of a broader conservative reckoning with what supporters describe as Democratic-led cultural feminisation. His critics, in turn, have pointed to his record to argue that amplifying his statements serves no legitimate public interest.

Manning has never softened a sermon in response to public pressure, and nothing in this week's social media storm suggests that is about to change.