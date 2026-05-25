A North Carolina bill proposes amending the state constitution to classify abortion as first-degree murder and to give any person the right to use deadly force to stop it.

House Bill 1232, introduced on 13 May 2026 by Republican Representatives Keith Kidwell and Ben T. Moss Jr., would amend Article I of the North Carolina Constitution to declare that 'a distinct and separate human life begins at the moment of fertilisation.'

The bill grants every person the right to use deadly force to defend 'the life of another person' from 'wilful destruction', a provision that, combined with the bill's murder classification for abortion, would legally permit a third party to kill a woman seeking an abortion in the name of self-defence.

What the Bill Says, Word for Word

The proposed constitutional text, as written in the bill's first edition, states: 'Any person who wilfully seeks to destroy the life of another person, by any means, at any stage of life, or succeeds in doing so, shall be held accountable for attempted murder or for first degree murder, respectively.' It then adds: 'Any person has the right to defend his or her own life or the life of another person, even by the use of deadly force if necessary, from wilful destruction by another person.'

The combined effect is unambiguous. If a fertilised egg is legally a person under the state constitution, then abortion becomes first-degree murder. The defence-of-others clause, granting the right to deadly force, would then apply to anyone claiming to act on behalf of that fertilised egg.

This new North Carolina House bill would jail or authorize the murder of women due to their personal use of birth control, such as an IUD, or for having or attempting to have an abortion.



Call your legislators. #NCpol HB1232 https://t.co/GuflWuUy03 pic.twitter.com/5ijGaM3GPe — Jackie Singh (@HackingButLegal) May 24, 2026

Legal scholars and opponents of the bill have described this as an implicit authorisation of lethal vigilante action against anyone involved in a termination, including the woman herself, a doctor, or clinic staff.

The bill's scope also extends beyond surgical abortion. Some forms of emergency contraception, such as Plan B and certain intrauterine devices, can prevent a fertilised egg from implanting in the uterus. Under this bill's definition, that too would constitute first-degree murder.

Kidwell's History of Extreme Abortion Legislation

This is not the first time Representative Kidwell has filed legislation of this nature. A near-identical bill was filed in the 2023 session and died without a hearing. Earlier in the 2025-2026 session, Kidwell filed the 'Human Life Protection Act of 2025,' which would have banned abortion after conception with no rape or incest exceptions and punished violations with felony charges.

As reported at the time, House Speaker Destin Hall said the bill would not move forward, telling reporters: 'I don't think there's any real desire in our caucus to hear that particular bill.'

Kidwell chairs the House Freedom Caucus and has consistently been the most aggressive voice in the General Assembly on abortion restriction. His repeated filing of bills that go further than even the Republican leadership is willing to accept reflects a pattern of using legislation to set a political marker, regardless of immediate prospects for passage.

The current bill, H1232, would require a multi-stage process before it could take effect. The General Assembly would need to pass it first, a constitutional amendment would then need to appear on the November 2026 ballot, and North Carolina voters would have to approve it by a majority. If that chain of events occurred, the amendment would take effect on 1 January 2027.

Democrats Push Back, IVF Families at Risk

Democrats moved quickly to oppose the measure after it was filed. State Senator Sophia Chitlik told CBS 17: 'This is compassionate healthcare to help people build families and have control over their bodies and their futures. We should be funding this and mandating that insurance cover it. We should be affirming IVF as a right for North Carolinians, not trying to take it away in ways that are unscientific and discriminatory.'

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Senator Chitlik's reference to IVF is pointed. In vitro fertilisation, the process by which eggs are fertilised outside the body and viable embryos are selected for implantation, routinely involves creating multiple embryos, some of which are frozen and eventually discarded. Under the bill's logic, discarding an embryo would constitute first-degree murder. North Carolina families who rely on IVF to have children would face criminal jeopardy for standard medical procedures.

Planned Parenthood declined to comment on the bill, citing its low probability of passage. Republican House leadership had not responded to requests for comment at the time of publication, as confirmed by CBS 17's reporting.

A bill that frames a fertilised egg as a murder victim and hands any bystander a legal right to use lethal force in its defence is not a policy debate but a proposal to remove women from the class of people whose lives the law protects.