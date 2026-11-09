SpaceX has held talks with EchoStar about buying Boost Mobile or securing access to the prepaid wireless carrier's network arrangements as Elon Musk advances plans for Starlink Mobile in the US wireless market, The Washington Post reported on 2 November.

The discussions involve two distinct assets: Boost Mobile's established customer base and the network agreements EchoStar uses to provide mobile service. SpaceX is also developing a terrestrial 5G network to work alongside Starlink's satellite system. No agreement has been announced.

Musk's Talks With EchoStar Put Boost Mobile in Play

SpaceX discussed a possible arrangement with EchoStar, the US communications company that owns Boost Mobile, in recent months. Musk met EchoStar Chairman Charlie Ergen in October. The discussions covered buying the prepaid carrier or obtaining access to its network arrangements.

Musk had also approached Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile about using their wireless networks. All three declined, the Washington Post reported. EchoStar's Wireless business operates primarily under the Boost Mobile and Gen Mobile brands and relies on network services from AT&T and T-Mobile.

EchoStar Reports 7.193 Million Wireless Subscribers

Boost Mobile sells prepaid wireless plans and devices. EchoStar reported 7.193 million subscribers in its Wireless segment as of 30 September 2026, primarily across the Boost Mobile and Gen Mobile brands. That was down 4.3% from 7.520 million a year earlier. The figure covers the wider segment, not Boost Mobile alone.

EchoStar describes its current business model as a hybrid mobile network operator (MNO) model. It retains its 5G network core while using AT&T's network services.

It also operates secondarily as a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), relying on a Master Network Services Agreement with T-Mobile and a Network Services Agreement with AT&T.

EchoStar completed the migration of all customer traffic from its own 5G network to AT&T on 15 November 2025, after ending deployment of that network in August 2025.

Starlink Mobile's Terrestrial 5G Network Is Targeting 2027

SpaceX is developing a ground-based network alongside its satellite service. Qualcomm Technologies, the US semiconductor company, announced on 4 November that it had signed a multi-year agreement to supply Dragonwing Cellular Infrastructure platforms for Starlink Mobile's planned nationwide 5G network.

The Dragonwing QRU100 will provide processing for Massive MIMO radio units, which use multiple antennas to transmit and receive signals. The QDU100 will handle latency-sensitive Layer 1 processing. Qualcomm said the US rollout is expected to begin in 2027, with tens of thousands of sites planned over the agreement. Financial terms were not disclosed.

SpaceX also has a separate spectrum transaction with EchoStar. The Federal Communications Commission approved the deal on 12 May 2026.

EchoStar transferred the AWS-4, H-Block and unpaired AWS-3 spectrum licences to a trust on 22 May. The final transfer to SpaceX, known as the Spectrum Acquisition Closing, is expected on or about 30 November 2027, subject to closing conditions. The May transfer did not complete the sale.

Consent from AT&T and T-Mobile Could Become a Hurdle

The network agreements are not necessarily assets that would pass to a buyer with the Boost Mobile brand. The Washington Post reported that the proposed SpaceX service may need consent from AT&T and T-Mobile to use arrangements associated with EchoStar's Wireless business.

Three people familiar with the negotiations told the newspaper that a carrier's lease agreement would not typically transfer to a new buyer without the carrier's permission.

EchoStar's filing identifies the Master Network Services Agreement with T-Mobile and the Network Services Agreement with AT&T. Its Wireless segment depends on both carriers for network services.

Buying Boost Mobile would not, by itself, establish that SpaceX could continue using those agreements. The filing does not say whether either carrier has agreed to a transfer or a new arrangement with SpaceX.

The Reported Talks Remain Unresolved

The Qualcomm supply agreement and the EchoStar spectrum transaction are separate parts of SpaceX's effort to establish terrestrial 5G service. Neither confirms an agreement to acquire Boost Mobile or use EchoStar's existing carrier arrangements. The reported discussions concern a different transaction, for which no terms have been made public.

The Washington Post said EchoStar and Verizon declined to comment on its report. AT&T and T-Mobile did not respond to requests for comment, while SpaceX and Musk also did not respond. No acquisition or network-access agreement involving Boost Mobile has been announced.