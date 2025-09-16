A New York judge has dismissed terrorism charges against Luigi Mangione, the man accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, ruling that prosecutors failed to prove the killing met the state's definition of terrorism. Judge Gregory Carro said the allegations, while 'heinous', did not demonstrate that Mangione intended to terrorise the public or pressure government policy. Thompson, 53, was fatally shot outside a Manhattan hotel in December last year, an attack prosecutors initially described as politically motivated.

Mangione, 27, still faces second-degree murder and eight weapons-related charges in the state case, carrying a possible sentence of 25 years to life if convicted. He also faces separate federal murder charges which could result in the death penalty. During Tuesday's pre-trial hearing in Manhattan Criminal Court, crowds of supporters gathered outside while members of the press packed the gallery. As he entered the courtroom shackled and in tan prison clothing, Mangione briefly acknowledged his supporters before proceedings began. His defence team argued that evidence taken from his backpack, including a gun and notebook, was seized unlawfully, and is seeking to have it suppressed.

While dismissing the terrorism counts as 'legally insufficient', Judge Carro rejected defence requests to delay the state trial until the conclusion of the federal proceedings. Hearings on evidentiary issues are now scheduled to begin on 1 December. The Manhattan District Attorney's office confirmed it would continue pursuing the remaining nine charges, stating: 'We respect the Court's decision and will proceed on the remaining counts, including Murder in the Second Degree.'