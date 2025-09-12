US President Donald Trump's latest public appearance has prompted fresh speculation about his health after photos and video footage appeared to show one side of his face drooping. The 79-year-old President delivered a speech at the Pentagon to mark the 24th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, accompanied by his wife Melania. While the address itself passed without incident, clips of Trump's facial expression quickly spread online, with many users questioning whether the slant on his mouth suggested a stroke or related medical condition.

The discussion comes amid ongoing scrutiny of Trump's wellbeing. Earlier this summer, the President disclosed he had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a circulatory issue, and was previously photographed with deep bruising on his hands, which aides attributed to frequent handshakes. Online speculation has since intensified, with some commentators suggesting Trump may have experienced transient ischaemic attacks (TIAs), sometimes described as mini strokes. Observers have pointed to moments where he appeared to drag his right leg, as well as the visible droop at the Pentagon ceremony, as evidence for their claims. Neither Trump nor White House officials have commented on the incident.

Medical experts note there are numerous causes for facial drooping, ranging from Bell's palsy and ear infections to more serious conditions such as strokes or tumours. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises the acronym FAST — Face, Arms, Speech, Time — as a guide to recognising potential stroke symptoms. While speculation continues to swirl, the absence of an official medical update leaves questions about Trump's health unresolved, fuelling both public debate and political uncertainty.