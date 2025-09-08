Watch: Donald Trump Dismisses Domestic Abuse as 'Little Fight' During Museum of the Bible Speech
US President sparked outrage after minimising domestic violence while announcing new religious liberty guidance in Washington
US President Donald Trump has ignited fresh controversy after appearing to downplay domestic abuse during a speech at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, DC. Speaking at the Religious Liberty Commission's second public hearing on Monday, the President dismissed what he described as 'things that take place in the home' being labelled crimes. 'If a man has a little fight with the wife, they say this was a crime, see?' Trump remarked, drawing sharp criticism online as footage of the moment spread across social media.
The event, themed 'Religious Liberty in Public Education', saw Trump announce upcoming Department of Education guidance aimed at protecting prayer in public schools. He claimed students were being 'indoctrinated with anti-religious propaganda' and pledged that his administration would defend 'Judeo-Christian values'. While supporters, including Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Cardinal Timothy Dolan praised Trump's commitment to religious freedom, his offhand dismissal of domestic violence overshadowed the policy announcement and quickly became the most discussed aspect of the meeting.
The comment risks further alienating voters who see domestic abuse as a serious social issue, particularly women's groups who have long criticised Trump's rhetoric. Although he later returned to his central theme of protecting faith in schools, the incident highlighted how quickly his speeches can veer into controversy. As Trump continues to frame his second term around religion and conservative values, his minimisation of domestic violence has sparked renewed debate over his handling of sensitive issues and the language he uses in public forums.
