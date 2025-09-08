US President Donald Trump has ignited fresh controversy after appearing to downplay domestic abuse during a speech at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, DC. Speaking at the Religious Liberty Commission's second public hearing on Monday, the President dismissed what he described as 'things that take place in the home' being labelled crimes. 'If a man has a little fight with the wife, they say this was a crime, see?' Trump remarked, drawing sharp criticism online as footage of the moment spread across social media.

The event, themed 'Religious Liberty in Public Education', saw Trump announce upcoming Department of Education guidance aimed at protecting prayer in public schools. He claimed students were being 'indoctrinated with anti-religious propaganda' and pledged that his administration would defend 'Judeo-Christian values'. While supporters, including Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Cardinal Timothy Dolan praised Trump's commitment to religious freedom, his offhand dismissal of domestic violence overshadowed the policy announcement and quickly became the most discussed aspect of the meeting.

Trump minimizes domestic abuse during a talk at the Museum of the Bible: "Things that take place in the home, they call crime ... If a man has a little fight with the wife, they say this was a crime, see?" pic.twitter.com/fDbyMovsMP — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 8, 2025

Here's Trump playing down Domestic Violence. The man's a monster. pic.twitter.com/O3XyV6jdqp — Khalissee (@Kahlissee) September 8, 2025

The comment risks further alienating voters who see domestic abuse as a serious social issue, particularly women's groups who have long criticised Trump's rhetoric. Although he later returned to his central theme of protecting faith in schools, the incident highlighted how quickly his speeches can veer into controversy. As Trump continues to frame his second term around religion and conservative values, his minimisation of domestic violence has sparked renewed debate over his handling of sensitive issues and the language he uses in public forums.