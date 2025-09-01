In a jaw-dropping moment at the 2025 US Open, Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek allegedly snatched a signed cap meant for young fan Brock, sparking global backlash and scrutiny over the authenticity of his defiant online statement.

The incident unfolded on 28 August 2025, after Polish tennis player Kamil Majchrzak's five-set victory over ninth seed Karen Khachanov at Flushing Meadows. As Majchrzak tossed his autographed cap toward Brock in the stands, Szczerek, standing nearby, swiftly took the item and placed it in his wife's bag, leaving the child visibly upset.

Footage of the moment went viral, racking up tens of millions of views on X and Instagram. Social media users quickly slammed the act as entitled and unsportsmanlike, with one X post from @FearedBuck stating, 'A Polish millionaire CEO and businessman was exposed after grabbing a tennis star's hat that was being given to a child.'

Majchrzak, initially unaware, later appealed on Instagram to help locate Brock. On 31 August, he met the boy in person, gifting him a new cap and memorabilia for a heartwarming resolution.

Unmasking Piotr Szczerek: Who Is the Man Behind the US Open Grabbing Incident?

Piotr Szczerek, co-founder and CEO of Drogbruk, a Polish paving and landscaping firm established in 1999 with his wife Anna, quickly became the focal point of the controversy. Based in Błaszki, Poland, Drogbruk specialises in outdoor solutions and sponsors local sports, including tennis programs via the DROGBRUK TEAM initiative.

Szczerek, an amateur tennis enthusiast profiled in Polish outlet Tenis Magazyn, deactivated his personal social media accounts shortly after being identified. Majchrzak confirmed Szczerek's involvement to the New York Post, calling it 'some kind of confusion' and noting his sponsorship of Poland's tennis federation. Despite this, the video's clarity left little room for doubt, fuelling demands for accountability.

Viral Statement Surfaces: Did Piotr Szczerek Defend the US Open Cap Snatch with Legal Threats?

Hours after the video gained traction, an alleged statement attributed to Szczerek appeared on Gowork.pl, a Polish job review site. Posted around 3:26 p.m. on 30 August 2025, it read: 'Yes, I took it. Yes, I did it quickly. But as I've always said, life is first come, first served... Let's not turn this into a global scandal. It's just a hat. If you were faster, you would have it. Regarding online hate, I remind you that insulting a public figure is subject to legal liability.'

The post, which garnered international attention, was later deleted. A supposed follow-up from Szczerek's wife claimed he had taken his own life, followed by another expressing remorse. Both have been since debunked as hoaxes by outlets like Lynnwood Times.

Fact-checks from LatestLY confirmed the original statement's authenticity remains disputed, with no direct confirmation from Szczerek himself.

Backlash Explodes: How the US Open Grabbing Incident Tanked Drogbruk's Reputation Overnight

The controversy triggered a review-bombing campaign on Gowork, tanking Drogbruk's rating to 1.4 stars amid thousands of negative reviews, according to The Economic Times.

Social media mentions of 'Drogbruk backlash' surged across X on 31 August 2025, based on analytics from viral posts. Calls for boycotts spread, threatening the company's standing in Poland's competitive paving sector, as reported by multiple outlets including The Economic Times.

Szczerek has not issued an official apology or returned the cap, despite Majchrzak sharing Brock's contact details. BBC News approached Drogbruk for comment but received no response.

As investigations continue, the Piotr Szczerek statement hoax debate highlights 2025's viral accountability culture, where unverified posts can amplify real-world controversies in an instant.