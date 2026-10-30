Pope Leo XIV has requested a mail-in ballot for the upcoming US midterm elections, potentially becoming the first sitting pontiff in the Catholic Church's roughly 2,000-year history to cast a vote in an American election.

The 71-year-old Chicago native, who made history as the first American pope in May 2025, remains registered to vote in Illinois despite now leading the Catholic Church from Vatican City. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, election officials confirmed that the pope requested his ballot earlier this month. However, whether he has actually voted remains unclear.

Illinois Officials Confirm Pope's Ballot Request

The Will County clerk's office confirmed that the pontiff, born Robert Francis Prevost, requested a mail-in ballot on 3 October, ahead of the 3 November elections. 'Robert Francis Prevost is on the list of individuals who requested a vote by mail ballot for the upcoming election,' Kim Fladhammer, chief of staff for the Will County clerk's office, told the Chicago Sun-Times.

The pope remains registered in New Lenox, Illinois, although he has lived outside the United States for years and now resides at the Vatican. The ballot request raises the possibility of an unprecedented moment for the papacy. According to Letters from Leo, he is believed to be on the verge of becoming the first sitting pope to vote in an American election.

Still, requesting a ballot does not necessarily mean casting one. Officials have not publicly confirmed whether Pope Leo XIV has completed or returned his vote. Voters across the US will decide several major races on 3 November, including contests for governor, the US Senate, and all seats in the House of Representatives, alongside state and local elections.

Pope Leo XIV's Past Primary Voting Record

Although Pope Leo XIV now leads the Catholic Church, he previously voted in several US elections. According to a May 2025 CBS News report citing L2 Data records, he voted in Republican primaries in 2012, 2014, and 2016. Records also show he participated in Democratic primaries in 2008 and 2010.

The outlet reported that Prevost voted in the 2024 general election but did not participate in Illinois' March 2026 primary. Illinois also does not require voters to register with a political party. Instead, voters declare their choice of party ballot when participating in a primary and can select a different party's ballot in a subsequent election.

Pope's Political Remarks Draw Attention to Trump

Since becoming pope, Pope Leo XIV has continued to speak out on issues affecting the United States and the wider world, particularly immigration, armed conflicts, and the protection of vulnerable communities. In a July 2026 NBC News interview highlighted by Vatican News, he reflected on America's tradition of welcoming people from different backgrounds and its commitment to freedom.

He has also drawn attention for criticising the Trump administration's immigration policies and speaking out against the US-Israeli war in Iran. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that Leo has criticised mass deportations and family separation while also raising concerns about military intervention and artificial intelligence. Speaking to reporters aboard a papal flight on 13 April, Leo declared, 'I have no fear of the Trump administration or speaking out loudly of the message of the Gospel, which is what I believe I am here to do.'

Despite those disagreements, there is no evidence indicating which candidates the pope intends to support. His criticism of certain administration policies should not be interpreted as an endorsement of Democrats or Republicans.