A confused voter demanding to know why Donald Trump's name was missing from his ballot has sparked a political talking point, after a video shared on X appeared to show a man complaining that he could not find the US president among the candidates.

According to the footage as described, someone explains that Trump is not running in the midterm election. The exchange serves as a reminder of a basic fact about American politics, even as Trump himself urges voters to treat the November contest as a referendum on his presidency.

Voter complains to poll worker because Donald Trump is not on his ballot...



( *I hope he walked out without voting) pic.twitter.com/0NyuFZUDgp — Devin Nunes' Cattle Dog 🇺🇦 🇪🇺🇺🇸🇨🇦 🇦🇺 (@Kaos_Vs_Control) October 28, 2026

The clip was reshared by the X account Kaos Vs Control, from the TikTok account @okaytiny, although its original recording date, location and full context could not be independently verified as of writing.

Trump has been asking supporters to imagine precisely the opposite of what the voter appears to expect: that his name is on the ballot.

Trump's Unusual Plea: 'Pretend I'm on the Ballot'

At the Republican Party's midterm convention in Dallas on 9 September, Trump urged supporters to treat the congressional elections as a test of his presidency.

'So I'm asking you to pretend that I'm on the ballot. I'm on the ballot. I'm on the ballot,' he told the crowd, according to the published transcript of his speech.

He called on Republicans to turn out for candidates in November, warning supporters that a Republican defeat would threaten policies and achievements he claims to have delivered. He repeated the appeal during the convention's second day, again urging supporters to pretend he was on the ticket and vote on 3 November.

In the video circulating on social media, a man reportedly appears to be looking for the president's name on the ballot itself. Trump, by contrast, is asking voters to act as though he is on the ballot while remaining formally absent from it.

Under the US system, voters in November will be choosing members of Congress, not a president.

Why Trump's Name Will Not Be on the Midterm Ballot

The 2026 US midterm elections are scheduled for 3 November. Unlike a presidential election, the midterms determine who represents voters in Congress, not who occupies the White House.

All 435 voting seats in the House of Representatives are up for election, alongside approximately one-third of the Senate. House members serve two-year terms, while senators serve six-year terms on staggered schedules.

The results will help determine which party controls each chamber and how much legislative room Trump has for the remainder of his term.

Trump won the 2024 presidential election and is now serving his second term. He is not a presidential candidate in the November midterms, so his name will not appear on ballots as a contender for the presidency.

The candidates on each ballot depend on the offices being contested in that state and district.

Trump's Midterm Strategy Faces Questions From Republicans

A Reuters report published on 11 September reported that some Republican donors, activists and supporters questioned whether making Trump the centre of the midterm campaign would persuade independent voters.

Reuters interviewed 15 Republicans at the Dallas convention. Five expressed doubts about Trump's appeal to independents, while 10 supported his prominent role and said he could motivate the party's core voters.

Control of Congress is at stake in the November elections. The outcome will affect how easily Trump can advance his agenda and how much scope Democrats have to scrutinise his administration.

Trump May Be Missing From the Ballot, But Not the Campaign

The video, whose precise circumstances remain unverified, does not show whether voter confusion is widespread. One clip cannot establish how many Americans misunderstand the purpose of the midterms.

In his recent remarks, Trump has asked voters to imagine him on the ballot and to view the election as a test of his leadership, policies and political standing.

On 3 November, Americans will choose members of Congress, not a president. Trump's name will not appear as a presidential candidate, but he is seeking to keep his presidency at the centre of the campaign.