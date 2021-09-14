Prince Andrew is said to be keen on remarrying ex-wife Sarah Ferguson if things go in his favour regarding his alleged sexual abuse case.

Sources close to the Duke and Duchess of York claimed that a second wedding is imminent if he gets to move on with life following the allegations. They reportedly still love each other a lot. Likewise, the fact that they still share the same house at the Royal Lodge in Windsor since their divorce in 1996 is said to be a sign.

"Sarah and Andrew have been closer than ever in the past year," a well-placed insider told Vanity Fair's Katie Nicholl.

Read more Sarah Ferguson vows to stay loyal to Prince Andrew 'no matter what'

"They still love and care for each other a great deal and have been living together during the pandemic. It has rekindled something and I can see a second wedding happening if it all goes Andrew's way," the source added.

The "Her Heart for a Compass" author has stood by Prince Andrew since his name was first associated with the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2019. She still supports him to this day even after he was accused of "rape in the first degree" in a New York court by Virginia Roberts Giuffre. The Duchess of York even joined him on the 500-mile trip from their home to Queen Elizabeth II's Balmoral estate in the Scottish Highlands so they could keep a low profile amid the scandal.

Sarah Ferguson has also spoken fondly of the Duke of York in interviews and shared her belief that he is incapable of the crime pinned against him. She called him "very gentleman" and a "good man" who has done a lot for Britain.

Recently, she spoke about her loyalty to Prince Andrew even after their divorce. She said she will stay committed to the vow she said to him during their wedding day. Her statements had led people to wonder if a second wedding is in the cards after all. The source claimed that "it could very well happen," although right now the priority is supporting her ex-husband "at a very difficult time."