Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, marked their 15th wedding anniversary with a new photograph.

On the eve of Prince Charles and Camilla's wedding anniversary on Thursday, Clarence House released a picture on its official Twitter account to celebrate the occasion. The royal couple, who recently reunited since Prince Charles completed his self-quarantine period after suffering from mild coronavirus symptoms, will celebrate their anniversary at their Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, away from the rest of their family.

For the portrait taken on the porch of the Birkhall residence, the royals posed with Camilla's Jack Russell terriers Bluebell and Beth, who were rescued by Battersea Dogs and Cats Home of which the 72-year-old Duchess is a royal patron, reports Mail Online. The picture shared on Clarence House's social media accounts on Wednesday evening was clicked earlier on the same day.

"Ahead of The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall's 15th wedding anniversary tomorrow, we are sharing this photo of Their Royal Highnesses with The Duchess's dogs Bluebell and Beth. The photo was taken earlier today at Birkhall," read the caption.

The photo was taken earlier today at Birkhall. pic.twitter.com/0Xw1nxySpu April 8, 2020

The royals were casually dressed for their photo session. While the Prince of Wales sported a light blue shirt and olive green trousers which he paired with a navy sports jacket, the duchess was dressed in blue denim, an open-necked pink shirt, and a pale blue jumper.

After all their public royal engagements were cancelled in wake of coronavirus pandemic, the couple shifted to their Birkhall residence, the estate Charles inherited from his grandmother, the late Queen Mother. However, the couple had to isolate themselves in separate parts of the residence after the 71-year-old prince was diagnosed with COVID-19.

This is the first time that the couple, also styled the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, have been pictured together since Charles was tested positive for the virus.

Charles and Camilla were married on April 9, 2005, in a civil ceremony at the town hall in Windsor outside the gates of his mother Queen Elizabeth II's Windsor Castle. It was followed by a blessing ceremony at St. George's Chapel and a reception for 800 people hosted by the British monarch in the castle.