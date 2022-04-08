Prince Charles was believed to be against Prince Andrew attending Prince Philip's memorial and he told Queen Elizabeth II about it. But the British monarch was not having any opinions on the matter.

The Duke of York certainly raised eyebrows when he escorted his mother to her seat inside Westminster Abbey. He was also there with her during the car ride from Windsor to London. According to sources, the Prince of Wales had raised concerns about his younger brother appearing in public again so soon after he settled his sexual abuse case out of court with his accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

However, Prince Charles only "irritated" Queen Elizabeth II when he shared that he is against Prince Andrew's appearance at Prince Philip's memorial. The insider told US Weekly, "[Queen] Elizabeth is irritated with Prince Charles for giving his opinion where it's not wanted" and that she does not need him "directing her on how to handle" the scandal.

Read more Prince Andrew 'put himself forward' to escort Queen in Prince Philip memorial

It is said that it was Her Majesty who insisted that the Duke of York, known to be her favourite child, should accompany her to the Thanksgiving service. The initial programme was that he was supposed to go to the abbey with his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, and walk with them inside with their respective husbands.

However, family members were in for a surprise too when at the last minute Prince Andrew ended up getting a prominent role as escort to the Queen. More than 1,800 people attended the service which was broadcast live by BBC News on March 29. The disgraced royal's presence and his role at the memorial reportedly tarnished what was supposed to be a poignant tribute for the late Prince Philip.

Many expected Prince Andrew to be at the public event given that it was Prince Philip's memorial. But others are still in disbelief that he was permitted to be front and centre given the scandal he caused the monarchy. After the 62-year old walked Queen Elizabeth II down the aisle and to her seat, he then took his position at the front pew. The 95-year old sat beside Prince Charles for the duration of the service.