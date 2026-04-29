Prince spent his final months in Minnesota battling crippling pain, alarming memory lapses and a spiralling prescription drug problem before his fatal fentanyl overdose in April 2016, according to new claims from members of his inner circle who now question how, and why, the music icon really died.

The official account of Prince's death has never shifted. Investigators in Minnesota ruled that the 57‑year‑old star, found unresponsive in a lift at his Paisley Park estate on 21 April 2016, died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl, apparently after taking counterfeit painkillers laced with the powerful synthetic opioid. No criminal charges followed, and authorities concluded he likely did not know how strong the drugs were.

The fresh allegations come from Mark Brown, better known as BrownMark, the bassist who helped drive Prince's 1980s band The Revolution through the Purple Rain era. Now 64, he says what he saw in those last months still troubles him.

'Something was not right with his memory and his behaviour,' Brown recalls. He describes being summoned back to Minneapolis for a new project, only to sit for days that became weeks in a hotel room while the Purple Rain star apparently forgot he had invited him.

When Prince finally clocked that his old bandmate was in town, Brown remembers a flash of fear. 'You could see the panic in his face,' he says. Looking back, he stops short of calling it dementia or Alzheimer's, but adds, 'His memory was really, really shot.'

Cause of Death Questioned by Those Who Knew Him

Medical specialists have long said early dementia warning signs can include repeating questions, losing track of recent conversations and becoming disoriented with plans. Brown is not a doctor, and he does not diagnose Prince. What he describes, however, fits uncomfortably close to that pattern.

There is another layer to his account. Prince's body had been telling its own story for years. By the time he reached his 50s, friends say decades of high‑octane performances had left him with excruciating hip pain. Brown believes the prescription opioids Prince used simply to get through the day were feeding into his confusion.

'Man, it just clouds your memory,' he says of the medication. 'And I think that's what was happening with him.'

The picture drawn by those around Prince is of a man fiercely determined to keep suffering private. One source insists he would never willingly expose vulnerability. As Brown puts it: 'He ain't gonna let nobody see him sweat. He's not going to tell anybody.'

Another insider goes further, claiming there was 'talk that he stopped recognising his loved ones.' None of that has been confirmed in medical records that have been made public, and there is no official finding of dementia. These remain personal recollections, not documented diagnoses.

New Claims Revive Debate Over Cause of Death

The speculation takes a darker turn with what one friend describes as a hidden note among Prince's papers — a scrawled message that they interpret as a possible farewell. According to the source, the page, ripped from a notebook, read: 'need something to make the pain stop, even if it means ending everything somehow. It's time to go, I didn't mean to leave so soon ... I didn't mean to leave now. Love, Love, Love.'

If accurate, it is a disturbing line. But the note has never surfaced publicly, and its contents, handwriting and timing have not been independently verified. The friend claims a staffer quietly removed it to protect Prince's reputation as investigators combed through his belongings.

'Prince's final farewell was found by this person among the clutter of Prince's notebooks and papers,' the friend says. In their telling, the decision to hide it was an act of loyalty, an attempt to ensure that the man remembered for Little Red Corvette and Purple Rain would not be recast as someone who had 'done this to himself.'

Again, there is no corroborating record of such a note in the official case file. Authorities have consistently treated the death as accidental. If a written message exists, it has never formed part of any public investigation.

Other alleged efforts to shield the star's legacy are less subtle but still hotly disputed. Prince's body was cremated shortly after the autopsy, something that is not unusual but which some insiders portray as deliberate. One source claims those close to him wanted to 'destroy his remains' so there could be no exhumation, no renewed probe into his drug use or home life.

They point to stories of enormous prescription orders, including an alleged $40,000 outlay for a six‑month supply of the strong painkiller Dilaudid and fentanyl patches. These claims, too, sit largely in the realm of unnamed 'spies' and 'tipsters.' Without clear documentation, nothing about the scale of Prince's prescriptions can be taken as settled fact.

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What is not in dispute is the brutal end point. The post‑mortem found fentanyl in his system. Investigators concluded he probably believed he was taking another medication, not the drug that would kill him. The nuance, the years of pain and the possible cognitive decline that may have preceded that moment, were left largely off the record.

A decade on, the people who once orbited Prince are filling in the gaps as they remember them — sometimes protectively, sometimes with uncomfortable frankness. Their stories do not overturn the official cause of death. They do, however, complicate it, suggesting a man trapped between physical agony, failing memory and a public image he was desperate to keep intact.