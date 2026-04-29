Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are reportedly planning a star-studded wedding in London later this year, with around 200 guests expected and Taylor Swift said to be among those tipped for an invitation, according to a source quoted by Star magazine. The insider claims the guest list is already shaping up as a dense mix of Hollywood, music and fashion names drawn from both their worlds.

Rumours of an engagement intensified on Sunday, 19 April, when Kravitz was photographed in London wearing what reports described as a 'massive diamond ring' on her left hand. Neither Styles nor Kravitz has confirmed an engagement, and there has been no public statement from either camp, so the reported wedding details remain unverified.

A Wedding Tipped to Be Packed With A‑Listers

The picture painted by the unnamed source is of a wedding shaped as much by Kravitz's background as by the couple's celebrity status.

'Zoë is this hybrid of Hollywood and rock royalty,' the insider told Star, noting that the 37-year-old daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet 'has been surrounded by celebrities since she was born' and 'hardly knows anyone that isn't famous.'

On that basis, a low key gathering appears unlikely. The same source claimed there will be 'a ton of A-listers' on the guest list, and not just friends of her parents.

Kravitz is said to want her Big Little Lies co-stars there, including Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, along with 'everyone else from the show.' If accurate, that would make the event feel as much like an HBO reunion as a private family celebration.

The report also claims Taylor Swift will be invited, despite her much dissected romantic history with Styles. The pair dated more than a decade ago and have remained a subject of fan fascination ever since.

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According to Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack, cited by Star, things between Styles and Swift 'did not end well.' and while Kravitz is reportedly invited to Swift's upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce, Swift would attend Harry and Zoë's ceremony solo if she chose to go. None of those details has been confirmed by the people involved.

On Harry's side, the source said the 32-year-old has 'got so many friends himself,' naming Stevie Nicks, James Corden and former One Direction bandmates Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson as likely names on the list. With that combined circle, the insider argued, it is hard to imagine there will be fewer than 200 guests.

There is still no official guest list in the public domain, and no date or venue has been formally announced.

Second Marriage for Kravitz as Fans Watch for Confirmation

The news came after a series of high profile relationships in Kravitz's personal life. The Blink Twice actress was previously married to actor Karl Glusman and was later engaged to Channing Tatum, though that relationship did not end in marriage

Zoe Kravitz & Karl Glusman’s divorce has been finalized after eight months https://t.co/EQD0UHT8Pc pic.twitter.com/NXOudW8amn — celebitchy (@celebitchy) August 26, 2021

Perhaps because of that history, Kravitz is reportedly taking a more relaxed approach this time. 'This is Zoë's second time down the aisle, so she's pretty chill about it all,' the source told Star.

The insider added that Kravitz has said she is 'very open to whatever kind of wedding Harry wants,' suggesting the final shape of the celebration may lean heavily towards Styles' preferences. There is no direct quote from Kravitz herself in the material provided, so that claim remains unverified.

For Harry, a wedding on this scale would mark another step away from his boyband beginnings and deeper into the rarified celebrity world Kravitz has long inhabited. Both are used to moving in rooms full of famous people. The intrigue lies in how much of that world they choose to bring into what is, at least in theory, a private milestone.

Until either Styles or Kravitz confirms they are engaged, talk of a 200 strong guest list, celebrity reunions and cross Atlantic wedding hopping remains sourced speculation. But if even part of the reported line up proves accurate, their wedding would instantly become one of the most watched celebrity events of the year.