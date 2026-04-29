A viral 'speedrun' stunt on TikTok targeting Scientology buildings has reportedly prompted the organisation to remove door handles from some entrances. However, the move has triggered discussions about safety, secrecy and public interference in Clearwater, Florida, where the Church of Scientology maintains a major presence.

Scientology has been under public scrutiny for many years. It was founded in the 1950s by writer L. Ron Hubbard and has often been debated and criticised. Its buildings, particularly in Florida, California and the UK, are frequently discussed online and are sometimes targeted by protests or curiosity-driven visits.

Scientology Buildings and Viral 'Speedrun' Trend

The 'speedrun' trend appears to have emerged from social media users attempting to move through Scientology properties in record time, filming their movements and sharing clips online. In gaming terms, a speedrun is typically about completing a level as quickly as possible.

Applied to real-world buildings, however, it has translated into people entering lobbies, moving through corridors and exiting again while recording the process.

After these videos spread, posts began circulating online claiming that some Scientology buildings may have changed their entrances, including reports of door handles being removed. The Church has not confirmed this, but some footage shared online appears to show changes, which has led people to think it could be a response to the disruption.

Scientology has removed the door handles to their doors after the viral speed runs. pic.twitter.com/hABaHJv6jc — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) April 27, 2026

One reaction read, 'People have successfully bullied the Scientologists into committing a building code violation.'

Another user warned, 'this must quite literally be the biggest fire hazard ever😭', raising concerns that altering exit mechanisms could have unintended consequences if buildings need to be evacuated quickly.

A further comment took a more critical stance on the institution itself, stating, 'Is this not like a cult where you get brainwashed,' a sentiment reflecting long-standing public perceptions of Scientology's classification and practices.

Safety Questions for Scientology Buildings

However, with Scientology's alleged reaction of securing its buildings, attention has shifted from the stunt itself to speculation about what changes may have been made. Some fire safety experts in comments have reminded the public that exit routes in any building must remain easy to use in case of emergencies, although there is no confirmed report that any official safety rules have been breached.

Scientology has not made any public comment about the videos or the alleged changes. The organisation is known for maintaining tight control over its buildings, which are used for a mix of religious, administrative and residential purposes.

Can Scientology Close Its Doors to the Public?

A church or religious organisation such as Scientology can close its doors and is not legally required to remain open to everyone at all times.

In most countries, including the US and UK, churches are treated as private property used for religious services. This means the organisation or group running them can decide when they are open, who can enter and under what conditions. For example, many churches only open during services, prayer hours or scheduled events and are locked the rest of the time for security or maintenance.

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There is also a common misunderstanding that churches must always be open to the public. In reality, while they often welcome visitors, they are not public buildings such as parks or government offices. They still have the right to set rules for entry, particularly if there are concerns about safety, disruption or damage.

In some cases, churches or religious sites may tighten access if they experience trespassing, protests or online challenges that encourage people to enter without permission. This can include locking doors, increasing security or restricting entry to members or visitors with appointments.