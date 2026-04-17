Amy Eskridge spent the last years of her life trying to bring gravity research into the open. A chemist and entrepreneur with degrees from the University of Alabama in Huntsville, she co-founded the Institute for Exotic Science alongside her father — a retired NASA engineer specialising in plasma physics — with the stated mission of making speculative science accessible to the public rather than leaving it buried in classified programmes. She died by suicide on 11 June 2022, aged 34. Four years later, her father is still fighting a different battle.

Richard Eskridge has publicly dismissed conspiracy theories linking his daughter's death to covert government research, telling NewsNation there was 'nothing suspicious' about it. 'Scientists die also, just like other people,' he said. No credible evidence has emerged to support allegations of foul play, and official accounts confirm the cause of death.

Father Rejects 'Suspicious Death' Narrative

Amy Eskridge's case has resurfaced in recent weeks as online discussions attempt to connect her death to a growing list of scientists reportedly tied to classified government work. Despite declining formal interviews, Richard Eskridge made his position clear in comments reported by NewsNation, directly countering narratives that his daughter was targeted due to her research. These claims had intensified after reports that she had previously expressed concerns about her safety, a detail often cited by conspiracy theorists as evidence of a broader cover-up, according to NewsNation's reporting.

His statement reinforces the official understanding of her death and stands as the most direct account available from those closest to Eskridge.

Rise of the 'Dead Scientists' Conspiracy Theory

Eskridge's name has been circulated as the eleventh in an informal list of scientists who have reportedly died or gone missing under unusual circumstances. Many individuals on this list are said to have connections to government-funded research institutions, including Los Alamos National Laboratory. Such lists, however, frequently rely on selective data and coincidence rather than verifiable links, and the individuals included often worked in high-profile scientific or defence sectors where public scrutiny is already elevated.

Political Attention Adds to Public Interest

The controversy has not remained confined to online forums. Donald Trump has acknowledged briefings related to unidentified aerial phenomena and associated claims, recently stating that he had attended a meeting on the issue and suggested further information could emerge within weeks.

Eric Burlison, a Republican congressman from Missouri, has called for greater investigation into the reported cases. 'These are some of the most advanced scientists and researchers in our nation, working on critical national security efforts, and several have mysteriously disappeared,' he said. 'This is too coincidental, and we have to be investigating this.' While such statements underscore the seriousness with which some officials view the issue, they stop short of confirming any direct connection between the cases.

Alleged Messages Surface Online Before Amy Eskridge's Death

Unverified messages attributed to Eskridge have circulated on Reddit, with users claiming they were sent approximately a month before her death and suggest she expressed fear linked to her work. The authenticity of these messages has not been independently verified by any named authority, and no credible institution has confirmed their origin. Richard Eskridge's public statement makes no reference to them.

Separating Fact from Speculation

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Despite the growing attention, the available evidence does not support claims of a coordinated pattern involving the deaths of scientists. Independent reporting and official accounts consistently indicate that Eskridge's death was not the result of foul play. The persistence of conspiracy theories has, according to those close to the situation, added to the emotional toll on a family already navigating a significant loss. A full account of who Eskridge was and the circumstances of her death has been reported.

Richard Eskridge has not given formal interviews on the matter and has asked that his daughter's death be understood on the basis of official findings. Congressman Burlison has not announced any formal investigation or legislation following his public statement. The White House has not confirmed any timeline for releasing further information related to the scientist deaths inquiry.