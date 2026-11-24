A social media commenter has called Prince Harry's joke about his children's accents insulting to Meghan Markle, after the Duke of Sussex discussed their move from California to Britain on ITV's This Morning on Friday, 20 November 2026.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet reported the criticism, which followed Harry's remarks about Archie and Lilibet adapting to life at a British school.

Harry appeared on the programme with presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary to promote the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham. The interview also touched on how Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, were settling into their new surroundings after spending their early years in California.

Prince Harry's Accent Joke Draws Criticism Following ITV Appearance

Speaking on This Morning, Harry said Archie and Lilibet were enjoying their experiences at a British school, as reported by ITV News.

He acknowledged that the move involved a cultural change, including getting used to wearing school uniforms. He also said their new educational environment was helping to build their confidence.

Hammond asked Harry about the children's American accents. He replied, 'I'm squeezing the accents out of them', before explaining that their friends at school were also influencing how they spoke.

Harry then imitated his daughter pronouncing the word 'Mummyyyy', according to Showbiz Cheat Sheet. The comments were made during a discussion about the children's adjustment to school and life in Britain.

Some social media users questioned whether the joke was considerate towards Meghan, who was born in the United States and also speaks with an American accent.

In a report published on Monday, 23 November, Showbiz Cheat Sheet highlighted several comments objecting to Harry's choice of words. One commenter acknowledged that he was joking but described the remarks as 'disrespectful of their mother'.

Another wrote, 'How insulting to his wife', before questioning Harry's diplomatic skills. Other comments cited by the publication challenged the implication that the children's American accents needed to change.

Why Prince Harry's Accent Joke Prompted Criticism Over Meghan Markle

The criticism reported by Showbiz Cheat Sheet reflects the reactions of individual commenters. It does not establish that Harry intended to criticise Meghan's nationality or accent, or that the comments represent wider public opinion.

Elsewhere in the interview, Harry said he still adjusted his vocabulary when speaking to his children. During a quiz comparing British and American preferences, he explained that Archie and Lilibet understood the American term 'candy' rather than 'sweets'.

The discussion of family life formed part of a wider conversation about Harry's work supporting military veterans through the Invictus Games. ITV announced on Friday that it would broadcast the 2027 Birmingham competition, with Hammond and Paralympian Ade Adepitan presenting coverage.

According to ITV News, the event is expected to bring together 550 competitors from 26 nations. Harry also spoke about Birmingham's significance to veterans who received medical treatment at the city's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The interview offered details about the children's adjustment to British school life, but the cited comments do not show how widely the criticism was shared. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the authenticity or representativeness of the social media comments quoted by Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet's report did not include a response from Meghan or representatives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The article also does not indicate whether the couple was asked to comment.