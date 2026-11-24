Prince William could link HRH styles to royal duties when he becomes king, potentially affecting the Sussexes and his own children, according to reported claims from Tom Sykes' book about Britain's monarchy.

The account also cites William's remarks to Eugene Levy on The Reluctant Traveler that change was on his agenda. Those comments do not confirm the specific proposals attributed to him. Kensington Palace's quoted response states that it does not comment on books or their claims.

Sykes describes royal titles and HRH styles linked to public duties rather than family status alone. Under the reported proposals, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet could lose their titles, while Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis would have the option of relinquishing theirs on reaching adulthood.

Prince William's Reported Approach to HRH

The claims are attributed to Sykes' book, The Dukes of Hazard. HRH refers to His or Her Royal Highness. The account describes William wanting those styles and prince or princess titles to function more like 'job titles' than automatic privileges.

An unnamed person described in the report as a friend of William's reportedly outlined the approach to Sykes, linking royal status to public duties and the support accompanying them.

'If you are a working royal – going out, touring the country, doing diplomatic work, doing government work, having a public role, pressing the flesh, getting out of bed on a wet Wednesday to go to Sheffield – then you will be an HRH, and you will have a prince or princess title. You will also get an allowance, a salary and a place to live. One place to live.'

The description connects royal status to touring, diplomacy and government work. Accommodation and financial support would accompany those responsibilities under the arrangement described, with the unnamed friend emphasising a single residence.

What Prince William's Claimed Plan Means for the Sussexes

Archie and Lilibet currently hold prince and princess titles, according to the report. Sykes claims they could lose those titles under proposals he attributes to William. Harry's titles and royal styles could also be affected.

The report does not explain the legal process such changes would require. It provides no confirmation from William that the proposals represent an agreed plan for his reign.

The account raises concerns that removing Archie and Lilibet's titles could deepen the rift between William and Harry. It includes no response from Harry or Meghan Markle to the reported proposals concerning their children.

Sykes describes the alternative to working royal status as life without HRH, subsidised accommodation or special favours. Under the arrangements he describes, a non-working royal would instead 'be a private citizen free to get on with your life and make money any way you choose.'

Prince William's Children Would Face Different Choices

Charlotte and Louis would reportedly have the option to relinquish their titles and HRH styles when they reach adulthood. The account presents that as a choice between royal duties and private life, rather than the removal of titles described for Archie and Lilibet.

Prince George's position is presented differently because he is a direct heir to the throne. The report describes his future as 'set in stone', rather than subject to the choice reportedly envisaged for his siblings.

Kensington Palace's response to a request for comment, as quoted in the report, did not address the individual proposals.

'As a matter of policy, we don't comment on books or claims made within them.'