Prince Harry has said he would return to military service if Britain needed him, 11 years after leaving the Army. The Duke of Sussex made the offer during a visit to Lviv, Ukraine, where he met wounded veterans ahead of the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

Speaking to The Telegraph's 'Ukraine: The Latest' podcast, Harry said: 'If asked to sign up again, if the need is there, then I will 100 per cent be there to serve my country alongside my fellow veterans and service personnel.'

His comments came during an interview about Russia's war against Ukraine and the wider security threat. Harry said Britain had effectively been in conflict with Russia for a decade, referring to hostile activity beyond direct attacks. Former soldier and public relations consultant Matt Fincham described the offer as 'quite a strange thing for Harry to say' after so long away from the armed forces.

🇬🇧🇷🇺 Prince Harry offers to return to military service amid a “growing Russia threat” warning that "we should all be nervous”



"Just because there’s not drones, bullets, and rockets flying at us, it doesn’t mean that we’re not at war” pic.twitter.com/2pmG1PEubM — HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) November 19, 2026

Why Fincham Questioned Harry's Offer

Fincham, who served in Iraq and Northern Ireland, told The Times that Harry had been out of the Army for years and had made no previous move to rejoin. He suggested the duke might be seeking to reconnect with the public image he had during his military career, when his service in Afghanistan was widely respected.

Harry served in the Army for ten years from 2005 to 2015 and completed two tours of Afghanistan, including one as an Apache helicopter pilot. He left active military service in June 2015.

His comments follow a speech to NATO's Military Committee in Brussels in October. Harry said leaving the Army had cost him part of his 'purpose and identity', although he had found another way to serve through his work with veterans and the Invictus Games.

What Army Rules Say About Rejoining

The Times reported that Harry's age would prevent him from re-enlisting under standard recruitment rules. However, the Army has a separate process for former personnel seeking to return.

Its rejoiner rules have three categories. The first two cover former soldiers who left within the previous 10 years and meet specific training and age conditions. Category C covers applicants who do not meet those criteria, including people who have been away for longer.

As Harry left in 2015, he would fall outside the first two categories. The Army says Category C applications are considered individually. Former regular soldiers and officers must apply before their 57th birthday, while applicants requiring trade training must be under 36. Medical fitness, discharge circumstances and vacancies are also considered.

The rules do not guarantee Harry would be accepted or return to his former role. There is no indication he has applied.

Ukraine Visit Highlights Veterans' Work

Harry made his fourth visit to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. In Lviv, he visited the Superhumans rehabilitation centre and met wounded veterans and serving personnel taking part in national trials for the Birmingham Games.

He also outlined plans for a global project to help veterans move their military skills into civilian employment.

His offer was conditional on Britain needing him and him being asked to serve. He has not announced plans to re-enlist.