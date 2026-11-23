Prince Harry has reportedly issued Meghan Markle an ultimatum over their future in Britain, as the Duchess remains determined to pursue entertainment opportunities despite the couple's move back to the UK.

An unnamed source quoted by Closer claims Harry wants the family to establish a life in Britain, while Meghan has agreed to give the arrangement a chance without abandoning her Hollywood ambitions.

The claims follow the Sussexes' relocation to the UK with their children in August 2026, after spending six years living in California. Harry and Meghan stepped back from their senior royal duties in 2020 and subsequently built a life in the United States, where Meghan developed television and lifestyle projects.

Their move has revived questions about how the couple intend to balance family life and their respective careers.

Prince Harry's Alleged Ultimatum Puts Meghan Markle's Career in Focus

According to Closer, Harry believes remaining in Britain is the more practical choice for the family. The magazine's source describes his position as an 'ultimatum', suggesting he wants Meghan to commit to making their life in the UK work rather than spending lengthy periods in Los Angeles and it allegedly had something to do with their finances.

'So, it's possible Harry's ultimatum to Meghan about staying in the UK may have ulterior money-saving motive,' the unnamed source said.

The tipster suggests that unless their income improves significantly, Harry believes they may have little choice but to make difficult decisions about their spending and lifestyle.

The source also claims Meghan has reluctantly accepted that Harry's plan makes sense for now. However, she is said to have no intention of closing the door on Hollywood. According to the insider, acting opportunities and even winning an Oscar remain among her ambitions.

The source also claims Meghan would consider a major entertainment project if the right opportunity arose. Her latest television commitment offers some indication that she intends to maintain a presence in the entertainment industry.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Finances Add Pressure to the Reported Move

Closer also linked Harry's reported preference for remaining in Britain to concerns about the cost of maintaining the family's lifestyle. Its unnamed source claimed the Sussexes were assessing whether they could continue maintaining their properties in Montecito, California, and Portugal. However, neither the couple nor their representatives has confirmed that they are considering selling either home or that financial concerns influenced their decision to return to Britain.

Previous reporting has also raised questions about the couple's property expenses. In June 2026, there were reports claiming Sussexes could face financial pressure over their Montecito mansion, following comments by a royal commentator about their post-royal earning power. However, such commentary does not establish the couple's actual financial position.

The Sussexes' relocation to the UK has also prompted speculation about Harry's motives, with some suggesting that his desire to reconnect with his family may be linked to financial considerations. 'It's got to be a money game,' an unnamed insider claimed.

For now, the claims about Harry's alleged ultimatum and Meghan's response remain based on an unnamed source quoted by Closer. Neither the Duke nor Duchess of Sussex has publicly confirmed the reported disagreement.

The source maintains that Meghan is prepared to give Britain a chance but has no intention of surrendering her ambitions beyond it.